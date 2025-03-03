Donald Trump announces ‘Tomorrow Night Will Be Big’ in cryptic social media post

U.S. President Donald Trump sparked conjecture on social media, just a day before his first joint session speech of his second term to Congress, saying, “Tomorrow night will be big.” US President Donald Trump (AP)

Taking to social media, the POTUS wrote, “Tomorrow night will be big. I will tell it like it is.”

Meanwhile, White House shared Trump's post and wrote on X, “TOMORROW NIGHT at 9 PM EST: President Trump delivers his first joint address to Congress. You won’t want to miss this!”

Trump's announcement sparks buzz

Several netizens reacted to Trump's announcement, with one saying, “Excitement is guaranteed”.

“Won’t miss this,” wrote another, while third user said, “This is gonna be huge”.

"What fresh hell is this going to be? And Donald never ever ever ever “tells it like it is.” the fourth user reacted.

“Nothing can stop the Golden Age of America incoming!” Trump supporter added.

Also Read: Trump targeted at Oscars with savage ‘Anora’ jibe as Daryl Hannah raises pro-Ukraine battle cry amid Zelensky row

Trump to address joint session of Congress

Trump will deliver his first speech before a joint session of Congress during his second term on Tuesday at 9 PM ET (7:30 AM IST). The speech is often seen as a vital moment for the president to outline his plan and express the administration's vision for the nation, even if it lacks the official label of a State of the Union.

The House chamber, which can accommodate members of the House and Senate as well as prominent members of Congress, justices of the Supreme Court, and Cabinet officials, will host the event. A handful of visitors will join First Lady Melania Trump on the balcony, as it is customary.

After Trump's speech, Senator Elissa Slotkin of Michigan will deliver a response from the Democratic party. It is anticipated that she will highlight economic issues and present an alternative to Trump's plan.