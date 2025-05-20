Banks, post offices, USPS and more: What's open and closed on Memorial Day 2025?

Memorial Day is quickly approaching, and with it comes adjustments to the usual operating hours for many services. As this federal holiday is a time to honor and remember those who served, it also means that certain institutions, including national banks and the United States Postal Service, will be closed on Monday, May 26. If you have any errands or essential tasks that require these services, it's important to plan ahead to avoid disruptions to your schedule. On Memorial Day, May 26, national banks and USPS will close, suspending mail delivery. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)(AFP)

Will post offices remain open on Memorial Day 2025?

As Memorial Day is a recognized USPS holiday, mail delivery will be suspended, and post offices will be closed for retail transactions on May 26. However, Priority Mail Express services will remain available, as it operates year-round, including on federal holidays.

Are banks closed on Memorial Day 2025?

According to USA Today, banks like Bank of America, Wells Fargo, CitiBank and JPMorgan Chase confirmed that they will observe a holiday on May 26 as would all their branches. Given it is a federal holiday branches of other banks like Capital One, PNC and Truist and more could also be expected to remain closed for the day.

Will USPS deliver packages on Memorial Day 2025?

UPS will not offer pickup or delivery services on Memorial Day, and UPS Store locations may be closed. However, UPS Express Critical service will still be available, as it operates 365 days a year. For more details, you can visit mnx.com or call 1-800-714-8779.

Will FedEx remain open and deliver packages on Memorial Day 2025?

As Memorial Day approaches, most of FedEx's pickup and delivery services will be unavailable, with modified hours for FedEx Office locations. It's advisable to check with your local store for their specific hours. However, FedEx Custom Critical will remain operational 24/7, providing services even on holidays.