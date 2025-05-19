Starbucks announces refreshing summer menu 2025: Check out what's new

With summer just around the corner, Starbucks is kicking off the season in style with a refreshed menu full of cool new beverages and the return of fan-favorite sips. From bold new flavors to classic iced treats, new drinks at Starbucks are designed to help customers beat the heat in the most delicious way. Starbucks launches refreshed summer menu featuring new drinks and returning favorites. (AP Photo/Michael Gonzalez)(AP)

Also Read: Emilie Kiser shared son Trigg's final video just hours before 3-yr-old's tragic accident: ‘I can not believe…’

What's new in Starbucks summer 2025 menu?

Starbucks' summer menu for this year will be introduced on Tuesday, May 20. The refreshing new drink that the coffee chain is going to introduce will be called Iced Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso. According to Starbucks, the Iced Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso blends Starbucks Blonde Espresso with oatmilk and a horchata-flavored syrup, combining hints of cinnamon, sweet vanilla, and subtle nutty notes—reminiscent of the classic rice milk-based drink, horchata.

In a news release, the company shared, “While horchata recipes vary from region to region, it's often made with non-dairy milk, sweetened and flavored with spices, extracts and other ingredients – a reflection of the unique tastes and traditions of the cultures that created it.”

Alongside its summer drinks, Starbucks is adding a new Strawberries & Cream Cake Pop to the menu, featuring strawberry cream cake blended with buttercream, dipped in chocolatey icing, and topped with a playful strawberry design.

The brand is also teaming up with Brazilian fashion label Farm Rio for a limited-edition collection of vibrant drinkware and accessories, including cold cups and keychains, available while supplies last.

Also Read: Late Queen Elizabeth stepped in after Meghan Markle ‘berated’ her wedding caterer: Report

Returning favorites: The classic berry refreshers

The new menu will bring back the fans’ favourite Summer-Berry Starbucks Refreshers. The drink was first introduced in May 2024. The drink includes a “sweet and summery blend" of berries like raspberry, blueberry and blackberry flavors shaken along with ice and water. It is then poured in the cup which contains raspberry flavoured pearls.

Starbucks' new Refreshers can be customized with lemonade in the Summer-Berry Lemonade Refresher or with coconut milk in the creamy Summer Skies Drink. These limited-time offerings are available this summer while supplies last.