Late Queen Elizabeth stepped in after Meghan Markle ‘berated’ her wedding caterer: Report

Meghan Markle's rude behaviour towards her wedding caterers forced the late Queen Elizabeth to intervene, according to a Daily Mail report. Royal author Katie Nicholl told the outlet that the alleged incident took place when the Duchess of Sussex visited Windsor Castle to taste her wedding menu. Meghan Markle's rude behaviour towards her wedding caterer allegedly forced the late Queen Elizabeth to intervene, according to a royal author

“On one occasion in the run-up to the wedding, Meghan went to Windsor Castle for a menu-tasting and ended up having a tense exchange with a member of staff,” Nicholls claimed in her new book The New Royals, per the outlet. “Meghan was at the castle to taste some of the dishes, and told one of the caterers she could taste egg,” a source added.

The taste issue allegedly left Meghan “upset,” who told the caterer that the “dish was meant to be vegan and macrobiotic.” When Queen Elizabeth learned of the duchess' behaviour, she “suddenly walked in” and told her, “In this family we don’t speak to people like that,” according to the insider.

However, this is not the first time that Meghan has been criticised for her behaviour. Royal expert Tom Quinn claimed in February that she had earned the nickname “Duchess of Difficult.”

“She could be difficult because she was finding life difficult — trying to feel her way and work out the intricacies of a positively medieval, labyrinthine system,” an unnamed palace staff allegedly said of Meghan to Quinn, per Page Six.

The source went on to say, “Through absolutely no fault of her own, Meghan wasn’t always great with her staff — she just wasn’t used to it as Harry was.” “One minute she would be really friendly, perhaps overfriendly, hugging staff and trying to make friends with them, and the next she would be irritated by the fact they wouldn’t respond instantly at all times of the day and night.”