Late Queen Elizabeth 'talks' through her two corgis, UK royal makes bizarre claim

Prince Andrew's ex-wife and Queen Elizabeth II’s former daughter-in-law made a surprising claim at a recent event: the late monarch reaches out to her through her dogs, Muick and Sandy. Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, expressed her connection to Queen Elizabeth through the late monarch's corgis.(Instagram/sarahferguson15)

The 65-year-old Duchess of York made the bizarre remark at the Creative Women Platform Forum conference in London, nearly three years after she inherited the Queen's beloved corgis following her death in September 2022.

Although divorced for over 40 years, Ferguson still lives with her ex-husband Prince Andrew at their family home, Royal Lodge in Windsor. The dogs were left to them after the Queen's passing and often feature on the royal’s social media.

“I have her dogs. I have her corgis, so every morning they come in and go, ‘Woof, woof’ and all that, and I’m sure it’s her talking to me,” she said during the conference, sparking laughter from the audience.

“The real thing is that I had the greatest honor to be her daughter-in-law. You know, that’s really huge,” Ferguson added. “When I was driving here, I saw the Elizabeth [train] line… I want everyone to remember what an amazing lady she was.”

Queen’s love for dogs

Queen Elizabeth owned over 30 corgis and “dorgi” mixes throughout her life. Muick and Sandy were gifted to her by Prince Andrew and Ferguson in 2021.

After they returned to the couple following the monarch’s death, Ferguson has openly spoken about the Queen sending signs through the dogs.

“They are national icons, so every time they run chasing a squirrel, I panic. But they’re total joys, and I always think that when they bark at nothing, and there’s no squirrels in sight, I believe it’s because the Queen is passing by," she said.

Ferguson has a total of seven dogs and frequently shares updates about them on social media.