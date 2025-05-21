This billionaire could be the next Warren Buffett, check out his best investments

Billionaire Bill Ackman's history with investments has spelled the word success for a long time. It is quite similar to the undertaken journey by Warren Buffett, who took control of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965 and turned the company into a holding company, using various diversifying means. Hedge fund manager Bill Ackman could become the next Warren Buffett(REUTERS)

Ackman may want to recreate Berkshire's trillion-dollar success with Howard Hughes Holdings, something that could be considered as the "modern day Berkshire Hathaway", according to The Motley Fool. Purchasing controlling interest in thriving companies is one of the major fortes of Howard Hughes Holdings, taking a leaf out of the Hathaway success playbook.

Ackman's hedge fund, Pershing Square Capital, already had $1.4 billion invested in Howard Hughes as of March, with the billionaire adding $900 million more in a couple of months. If Howard Hughes turns into a diversified business, Ackman's valuations could simply go off the charts, giving him room to become the next Warren Buffett of the US markets.

Ackman's top investment ideas

According to The Motley Fool, Ackman's hedge fund has invested in two stocks that could reportedly keep him thriving for the times to come.

One of them is Uber Technologies, which comprises 19% of the portfolio, followed by Google-parent Alphabet, which stands at 14%. Together, these two stocks make up for 33% of Ackman's portfolio.

Why Uber?

Uber is one of the major giants in the field of mobility and food delivery services across the world. It is one of the top-rated ride-sharing platforms in the world. It is also the top-ranked food delivery service in at least eight countries of the world.

Based on its consumers' food ordering habits, it can help brands deploy relevant target ad campaigns. This opens up avenues for a booming advertising business.

Its growth trajectory is also strong as of now, with estimates that their adjusted EBITDA will increase 32% in the second quarter, as per The Motley Fool.

Ackman's affinity for Alphabet

Ackman's 14% portfolio comprises Google-parent Alphabet, even amid concerns that the search market is rapidly drifting towards AI. This makes AI platforms like OpenAI and Perplexity AI a direct threat to Google.

However, Alphabet is not just an ad-tech company, but also possesses the third-largest public cloud in terms of infrastructure and platform services (CIPS). Google Cloud is a major part of Alphabet's revenue stream, and with its AI infrastructure increasing steadily, its growth projections are still going strong.

According to Wall Street estimates, Alphabet's earnings could grow by 7% on an annual basis through 2026, making it a reasonable investment for now.