Apple partners with Jio to bring encrypted RCS messaging to iPhones before iPhone 17 release

iPhone 17 launch: Apple is gearing up to unveil the iPhone 17 series worldwide on September 9, with the launch event set for 10:30 PM IST. Ahead of the biggest smartphone launch of the year, Apple has joined hands with Reliance Jio in India to roll out Rich Communication Services (RCS) on iPhones. The move is expected to change how iPhone users in the country exchange messages. Apple and Jio have partnered to bring RCS messaging on iPhones in India ahead of the iPhone 17 launch.(AP)

What RCS Brings to iPhone Users

RCS, first introduced by GSMA in 2007, offer users a range of messaging features that traditional SMS lacks. It allows file transfers, read receipts, typing indicators, and group conversations while running on mobile data or WiFi. Unlike SMS, it also supports end-to-end encryption, which helps reduce risks linked to spam and phishing. These features address the growing concern around digital fraud in India by offering a more secure communication channel.

Benefits for Jio Subscribers

For Jio subscribers, RCS integration on iPhones means they can send high-quality photos and videos, participate in group chats, and view sent or read notifications without extra charges. This brings native messaging on iPhones closer to what apps like WhatsApp and Telegram already provide.

The initiative could also shift user habits in India, where reliance on third-party messaging platforms is strong. With Jio's customer base set to exceed 490 million, the launch of RCS on iPhones could quickly reach millions of users. The rollout follows global patterns, as more regions adopt RCS to modernise standard messaging.

Security and ease of use remain central to this service. Since RCS supports interactive messages and encryption, it stands as a practical option for both personal and professional communication. For Apple, the tie-up with Jio marks a step to strengthen its presence in India by aligning with local telecom needs. The upcoming iPhone 17 launch remains the focal point for Apple globally, but the introduction of RCS in India reflects a broader push to improve user experience.