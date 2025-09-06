How to get NFL Sunday Ticket 2025: Price breakdown, student discounts, major deals and more

The National Football League (NFL) is back in action as fans look forward to an enthralling regular season this year. Several matches will take place on Sunday, September 7. Those looking forward to watching all the games still have time to get their hands on the NFL Sunday Ticket, according to USA Today. NFL Sunday Ticket 2025: Here's all you need to know about it.(Representative image/Unsplash)

For the third straight year, YouTube and YouTube TV are serving as the one-stop guide for the NFL Sunday Night Ticket package. Supported by football fans across the US, the programming package features all of the out-of-market NFL games on Sunday, which are not featured on local TV stations.

NFL Sunday Ticket: What to know?

Returning subscribers are required to pay the regular price of $480 for the NFL Sunday Ticket. But this does not include YouTube TV. The amount is $31 more compared to the early-bird preseason price in 2024.

Customers can avail certain discounts from brands like Best Buy and Verizon.

Additionally, there are month-to-month options available to people who do not want to watch the full season.

NFL Sunday Ticket: How to get it?

The subscription can be taken via YouTube TV or YouTube. On YouTube, newcomers can avail the full-season package for $276 via YouTube Primetime Channels. They can also get it for eight monthly payments of $34.50 each. The total will go up to $318 or eight installments of $39.75 if you add the NFL RedZone channel.

For returning NFL Sunday Ticket subscribers, the amount is $480 or eight payments of $60. The same goes up to $522 or $65.25 for eight monthly installments if you add NFL RedZone.

Not just that, if you want only a month of Sunday Ticket, then you need to go for the $85 per month plan or $95 one with NFL RedZone. For returning customers, it is $145 monthly for NFL Sunday Ticket and $155 with the addition of NFL RedZone.

To get NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV, new customers are required to pay $276 (or eight installments of $34.50).

For returning customers, it is $378 or $47.25 monthly payments.

Students get a heavy discount on the NFL Sunday Ticket, according to USA Today. They need to pay $119 for the season or $129 with NFL RedZone. Moreover, veterans and the ones currently in the military, along with first responders and others, can buy it for $198 and pay $42 to get NFL RedZone as well.

NFL Sunday Ticket: Major deals

Best Buy: Members of My Best Buy Plus can own the NFL Sunday Ticket for just $258, providing them with a discount of over 45 per cent compared to the regular price for returning subscribers.

DraftKings: New customers will be able to buy NFL Sunday Ticket for $176 by betting $5.

FanDuel: Users are getting a free three-week trial of NFL Sunday Ticket when they bet $5 on the platform.

Verizon: Verizon Wireless is offering the NFL Sunday Ticket for free to those who add a new line on myPlan.

FAQs

How much does an NFL Sunday Ticket cost?

It is available for $276 for new users, or eight monthly payments of $34.50.

How much is the NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV 2025?

New customers can get it for $276 (or eight installments of $34.50).

Can I get an NFL Sunday Ticket without getting YouTube TV?

You don't need a YouTube TV subscription to watch NFL Sunday Ticket.