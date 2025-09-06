Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner US Open 2025 final: Time, prize money, what's at stake and more

The US Open 2025 men’s singles final will witness another epic showdown between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. The pair, who have redefined modern tennis with their intense rivalry, will contest their third straight Grand Slam finale of 2025 at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday at 2 pm ET. Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner: Here's all you need to know about the prize money, head-to-head record and more ahead of the US Open final.(HT_PRINT)

The ‘Sincaraz’ rivalry, as fans have dubbed it, began with a memorable US Open quarter-final in 2022. Three years later, they now stand as the two dominant forces in men’s tennis, pushing each other to new levels with every encounter, Al Jazeera reported.

Also read: Tennis-Sinner-Alcaraz 'hurdle' becoming difficult to overcome, says Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner journey to the US Open final 2025

Alcaraz has been a charmer so far in New York, directly skipping into the finals without a set loss. Along the path, he knocked out Reilly Opelka, Jiri Lehecka, and Novak Djokovic, all in straight sets. The Spaniard has had only two service breaks in six matches.

On the other hand, Sinner has, as usual, been fighting the hard way. He destroyed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semi-final to earn his fifth straight Grand Slam final. His hard-court domination is truly something to behold, with 27 straight wins in majors on this surface, a report in The Independent added.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner: Head-to-head record

Alcaraz leads the record with nine wins in 13 meetings, including this year’s French Open final that stretched over five hours and 29 minutes. However, Sinner got the better of him at Wimbledon in July, clinching his second Slam of the season, reported The Independent.

Both players have acknowledged how much they have improved because of the rivalry. Sinner was quoted in The Independent report as saying that Alcaraz pushed him to the limit.

Also read: Tennis-Auger-Aliassime finds positives after US Open semi-final loss to Sinner

Donald Trump to attend the US Open Final?

The Al Jazeera report stated that President Donald Trump will likely attend the US Open final as a guest. It will be his first appearance at the US Open since 2015. Alcaraz said he would “try not to think about it” but admitted it was “great for tennis” to have the president present.

US Open prize money and stakes

The winner of the US Open final will take home $5 million in prize money along with the title and the coveted World No. 1 ranking. For Sinner, victory would mean retaining his US Open crown, a feat last achieved by Roger Federer in 2008. For Alcaraz, it would mark his sixth Grand Slam win.

FAQs

When is the Alcaraz vs Sinner US Open 2025 final?

The match takes place on Sunday at 2 pm local time (18:00 GMT).

Where is the final being played?

At Arthur Ashe Stadium, Flushing Meadows, New York.

What is their head-to-head record?

Alcaraz leads 9–4 overall, with both sharing one Grand Slam victory each in 2025.

What is at stake in this US Open final?

The US Open title, $5 million in prize money, and the World No 1 ranking.

Why is Donald Trump attending the match?

He will be present as a guest of a US Open corporate client, marking his first visit to the tournament in a decade.