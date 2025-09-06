Rafael Nadal exposes major flaw in Carlos Alcaraz ahead of US Open final showdown vs Jannik Sinner: ‘Sometimes he’s…'

The stage is set for the 2025 US Open men's singles final, as Jannik Sinner takes on Carlos Alcaraz at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, in New York on Sunday. The pair are tennis' new rivalry, and have been dominating the ATP Tour since last year. Rafael Nadal dissected the playing styles of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

This will be their third Grand Slam final meeting this year, with their first coming at Roland Garros as Alcaraz came out on top. Meanwhile, Sinner had his revenge at Wimbledon, and will face the Spaniard once again.

Rafael Nadal on Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner

Speaking to The Athletic, Rafael Nadal recently dissected both players and laid out their respective playing styles. The former player's analysis also gives Sinner an advantage, as it points out a major flaw in Alcaraz.

The tennis legend hailed Sinner's quick style of transitioning from defence to attack. "He puts a rhythm on the forehand that is very difficult to follow. He's very quick on picking the ball early and he's quick on the transition from defending to attacking," he said.

Commenting on Alcaraz, he said, "Carlos is more magic, he's more unpredictable, he can play at a level that probably sometimes Jannik cannot."

"But at the same time, he's making more mistakes, too — he can play better, but he can play worse, and it's about finding the balance. Carlos has all the shots, sometimes he's making mistakes, but he's going for the shots and it's more amazing to see because at the end it's more unexpected and unpredictable.

"I like it, it's very fun to see Carlos play because he's able to produce amazing things and at the same time, he's able to have mistakes, and that's human," he added.

Sunday will also be the first time since 2012 that two players face each other in three consecutive Grand Slam finals, since Novak Djokovic and Nadal reached the finals for a stretch of four Grand Slams between Wimbledon 2011 and the 2012 French Open.