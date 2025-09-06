Novak Djokovic’s despair after Alcaraz loss melts into smile after wholesome US Open staff gesture

Novak Djokovic's career has been defined by his ability to overcome adversities, whether dealing with a hostile crowd or against his rivals, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. Even on his worst days, when he struggled to find his rhythm, Djokovic survived by reshaping his game. But the Serb was left with no answer on Friday at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, where he suffered a straight-set loss against Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinal. An aggressive Alcaraz and fitness concerns left him in despair as Djokovic saw his bid for the historic 25th career major end in another heartbreak. But the dejected Djokovic instantly had a smile on his face after a wholesome gesture from the US Open staff members. Novak Djokovic lost all four Grand Slam semifinals this year

It happened right after the end of the match, after he soaked in the appreciation from the crowd, waved them goodbye and entered the tunnel to head to the locker room. As he walked through the hallway with his head down in disappointment, he heard applause, which came from the US Open staff members for him. Djokovic melted and smiled in reaction to the gesture and even showed them a thumbs up to say thank you.

Djokovic was confident that he would take down the 22-year-old in the US Open clash and crash the Alcaraz-Sinner party in the final. He did put up a reasonably clean performance, pulling out a few nifty tricks at the net with his trademark creativity, but it all failed to match the raw intensity of the No. 2 seed, who produced almost double the number of winners.

Despite the loss, which had sparked rumours of his retirement, Djokovic set the record straight, saying that he isn't yet giving up on his dreams to get to his 25th Slam.

"I'm not giving up on Grand Slams," said Djokovic, who lost to Sinner in the Wimbledon and Roland Garros semis after retiring in his semi-final clash with Alexander Zverev in the Australian Open this year.

"I'm going to continue fighting and trying to get to the finals and fight for another trophy at least. But, you know, it's going to be a very difficult task."

His next stop on the ATP Tour will be in Athens and Djokovic said it was too soon to say whether he would play at Melbourne Park next year.

"At least at this stage of my career, I mean, I'm not thinking that far," he told reporters. "I still want to play Grand Slams, Grand Slam season, full Grand Slam season next year. Let's see whether that's going to happen or not."