Carlos Alcaraz on cusp of historic moment, Spaniard could become the first man to…

Carlos Alcaraz dismantled Novak Djokovic with ease in the men's singles semifinal of the ongoing 2025 US Open, and is set to face Jannik Sinner in the final on Sunday. It was a one-sided affair as the Spaniard sealed a 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-2 victory to reach his second US Open final. Carlos Alcaraz during his semifinal match vs Novak Djokovic.(Getty Images via AFP)

Djokovic wasn't at his best, mainly due to his age which has led to fitness issues this year. Speaking after his win, Alcaraz said, "It's a great feeling. Once again in the final here at theUS Open, it feels amazing. It means a lot to me. Today, I'd say — it wasn't the best level of the tournament for me, but I just kept a good level from the beginning until the last point. I served pretty well, I think that was really, really important. Trying to play a really physical match and I think I did it. In general, I played really good tennis and I'm just really happy to be able to play in my second final here."

Carlos Alcaraz nears historic moment

Alcaraz has the chance to become the first man in the Open Era to win the US Open without losing a set. He has not dropped a set in New York this year, and has only lost 58 games in 18 sets, which is an average of just more than three games per set. Meanwhile, he has only needed two-breaks.

Djokovic has reached the semifinals of all four Grand Slams this year, but has lost in all of them. Speaking after his defeat, Djokovic said, "I lost three out of four Slams in semis against these guys, so they're just too good, playing on a really high level. Unfortunately, I ran out of gas after the second set. I think I had enough energy to battle him and to keep up with his rhythm for two sets. After that I was gassed out, and he kept going."

"That's kind of what I felt this year also with Jannik. Yeah, best-of-five makes it very, very difficult for me to play them, particularly if it's the end stages of the Grand Slam," he added.