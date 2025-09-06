‘We don’t see that with Sinner and Alcaraz': Tennis legend destroys Medvedev, Tsitsipas, Zverev in brutal verdict

Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz has become a constant in Grand Slam finals. They will face each other in their third straight Grand Slam final at the US Open on Sunday, and it is expected to be a blockbuster showdown. Jannik Sinner ad Carlos Alcaraz will face each other at the upcoming men's singles US Open final.(AP)

They faced each other in the final at Roland Garros, where Alcaraz came out on top, beating off match points before managing to seal a win. Then Sinner avenged his defeat at Wimbledon, and now they face each other once again, in New York.

Some fans and experts also feel that the Alcaraz vs Sinner era could make tennis boring, due to their repetitive showdowns in Grand Slam finals. But former world no. 1 Mats Wilander rejected such a notion, and called their rivalry 'special'.

"I don’t see it as boring because every time Sinner and Alcaraz play a final, I am expecting something very special," he said.

"The reason why I believe Sinner and Alcaraz are so far ahead of the rest in the men’s game is that they are so complete. They are playing our game in a different style than two or three years ago. If you look back to that period, we had Daniil Medvedev maybe as the best hard court player in the world for a period of time.

"Then you compare to the pace of play and the speed Jannik Sinner is playing at and there is a big different. Sinner doesn’t wait for anything to come to him. He goes to the ball, attacks it and puts his opponents under pressure. The same with Alcaraz. He waits for nothing. He attacks every ball and you just feel there is no time to rest.

"Compare this to Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev or Medvedev and they often wait for the ball to come to them. We don’t see that with Sinner and Alcaraz. They are just much more aggressive than the other players and not just some of the time. All of the time. They are just more aggressive and until someone comes along to match them, they will be hard to beat. The style of tennis they are playing now is just so hard to stop," he further added.

Alcaraz also has the opportunity to become the first man in the Open Era to win the US Open without losing a set, as he hasn't dropped one in New York this year.