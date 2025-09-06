MrBeast ‘boring’, Cam Newton is ‘Indiana Jones’: Why fans are roasting YouTube's Chargers vs Chiefs broadcast

MrBeast, Cam Newton, and Derek Carr were among the key highlights of YouTube's broadcast for the Kansas City Chiefs vs the Los Angeles Chargers game in Brazil on Friday. However, fans were not happy. Several social media users slammed and even went on to call Newton a ‘lazy Indiana Jones’ for his choice of apparel in Sao Paulo. MrBeast and Cam Newton are on YouTube's panel for Chargers vs Chiefs(AP and X)

While Newton and MrBeast were trolled, Carr somehow managed to impress a few fans. The former New Orleans Saints quarterback analyzed Justin Herbert's throwing game ahead of the Chiefs game.

MrBeast, on the other hand, came up with his usual games before kickoff.

“I feel an irrational hatred for MrBeast any time I see his face,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Tired of seeing MrBeast and the viral female Charger fan on my TV I just wanna watch some football enough of the phony b******t,” another person tweeted.

Cam Newton, on the onfield analysis panel, wore an Indiana Jones-like costume.

“Cam Newton out here dressed like Indiana Jones,” one fan wrote on X.

The Chiefs vs Chargers is the first NFL game streamed on YouTube. The league and YouTube have assembled a lineup of content creators to enhance the viewing experience.

Cam Newton, Brandon Marshall, Derek Carr and Tyrann Mathieu are a part of a pre-game and post-game show hosted by Kay Adams.

Donald De La Haye, known as “Deestroying” to millions of social media followers, will serve as a sideline creator — as opposed to the usual sideline reporter.

Four creators will host their own “Watch With” streams on YouTube and YouTube TV — IShowSpeed and Tom Grossi in English and Robegrill and SKabeche in Spanish.

“It’s been an awesome journey. I used to do this at high school games, JV games and stuff, and now the fact that I’m doing it at the highest level is amazing,” Deestroying said. “And it kind of carved out this brand new role as a sideline creator. It’s awesome, man. It’s new to everybody. It’s knew to me. It’s new to YouTube, new to the NFL, but I think it’ll be awesome and we’ll see a lot more of it to come.”

Deestroying is no stranger to football. He played college ball at Central Florida and was a kicker for the San Antonio Brahmas of the United Football League.

Using content creators and influencers is a natural step forward.

“I think that it starts to show just the convergence of the creator world, the creator economy, together with the NFL,” league executive Ian Trombetta said. “There’s so much interest in what our players are doing and you’re seeing that clearly across the league, whether it be with our existing players or our legends like Cam Newton and others who’ve really leaned into YouTube as a platform. The Kelce brothers are another great example of that. So it’s just this wonderful convergence of creativity and sport. And I think that led us to this place where they’re integrating and give YouTube a lot of credit. They’ve found ways to put forward creators that make sense in these different environments and different situations.”

(With inputs from AP)