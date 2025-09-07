US Open issues major instruction to broadcasters as Trump set to sit a suite sponsored by…

The US Open broadcasters have been advised to refrain from displaying any unfavorable audience reactions to President Donald Trump during the men's final on Sunday. Donald Trump's visit could perhaps detract from Alcaraz and Sinner's attention as they compete in their third consecutive grand slam final.(AP)

Flushing Meadows security has been increased ahead of the president's anticipated attendance for the Jannik Sinner vs. Carlos Alcaraz match in New York.

Trump used to frequently attend the US Open, but he hasn't visited since 2015, the year before he became the US president for the first time, when he was jeered by fans.

US Open sends email to broadcasters

According to an email that the organizers sent to broadcasters, the 79-year-old will be seen on television when the national anthem is sung before the game.

“We ask all broadcasters to refrain from showing any disruptions or reactions in response to the president's attendance in any capacity,” the organisers said, as per The Guardian.

The email also mentioned that the president would be televised on the World and Ashe Court Feeds at the opening anthem ceremony.

Trump and his Vice President, JD Vance, have both experienced jeers, booing, and protesters during public appearances, in the past.

US Open: Where will Trump sit?

Citing a source who spoke on condition of anonymity, The Associated Press reported that Trump “will sit a suite sponsored by Rolex.”

It's been 25 years since a sitting president has made an appearance at the US Open; Bill Clinton was the last to do so.

Alcaraz has something to say ahead of Trump US Open visit

Trump's visit could perhaps detract from Alcaraz and Sinner's attention as they compete in their third consecutive grand slam final.

Alcaraz feels that having Trump during the event is beneficial for tennis, stating: “It is a privilege for the tournaments having the president from every country just to support the tournament, to support tennis, and to support the match.”

He, however, added that he would not like to think about it since his presence could make him nervous.

“For me, playing in front of him, I will try not to be focused on that, and I will try not to think about it. I don’t want myself to be nervous because of it, but I think, attending the tennis match, it’s great for tennis to have the president coming to the final.”