Lobbyist for India, Jason Miller, meets Trump amid tariff tensions

Amid a tariff tussle between India and the US, political lobbyist Jason Miller met President Donald Trump, among others, in Washington. Miller leads the lobbying firm that the Indian government hired a few months back to push its diplomatic outreach to the Trump administration. Jason Miller shared a photo from the White House saying that he had a “fantastic week in Washington."(X)

While no official agenda for the meeting has been disclosed, the timing holds great significance as US-India trade relations are facing renewed scrutiny, with tariffs and bilateral economic strategies once again under discussion.

Miller, a close Trump confidant, is also a registered foreign agent representing Indian interests in Washington. According to public disclosures, Miller has lobbied on behalf of India’s government.

In April, the Indian government hired lobbying firm SHW Partners LLC, headed by former Trump adviser Jason Miller. The Indian government pays the firm a monthly fee of $150,000 for its services.

"SHW will provide strategic counsel, tactical planning, and government relations assistance on policy matters before the US Government, the US Congress, state governments, academic institutions, think tanks, and any other relevant stakeholders as required,” the firm disclosed on April 24 about its one-year, $1.8 million contract with the Indian Embassy in Washington, DC.

Jason Miller is a veteran of Trump’s political campaigns and shot to prominence in 2016 when he served as Trump’s chief media spokesperson.

Miller was initially slated to assume the powerful role of White House communications director after Trump won the 2016 election, but was forced to withdraw from consideration after he was accused of having an extramarital affair with and impregnating another Trump campaign official.

He has subsequently been accused of sexual abuse and rape by the concerned official.

Despite the controversy, Miller remained a part of Donald Trump’s orbit and returned to assist Trump in both his 2020 and 2024 Presidential campaigns as a key adviser.

Miller registered as a lobbyist in 2020 through his newly set up firm SHW Partners LLC.