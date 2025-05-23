Meet Jason Miller, India’s $1.8 million man in Washington

In an effort to bolster its diplomatic outreach to the Trump administration, the Indian government hired lobbying firm SHW Partners LLC last month. The firm –– helmed by former Trump adviser Jason Miller –– will be paid a monthly fee of $150,000 by the Indian government for its services. Jason Miller registered as a lobbyist in 2020 through his newly set up firm SHW Partners LLC. (HT Photo)

“This is not a new practice. This has been in place for several decades and under successive governments since the 1950s. These firms have been regularly engaged by the Embassy as per the requirement of the situation. All such engagements are available in the public domain. In the run up to the Nuclear Deal in 2007 and thereafter, firms were engaged to strengthen India’s case. I should also add that such a practice is common among Embassies and other organizations in Washington DC and in other parts of the US,” said Randhir Jaiswal, official spokesperson of the ministry of external affairs at a press briefing on Thursday.

“SHW’s representation will encompass providing strategic counsel, tactical planning, and government relations assistance on policy matters before the US Government, the U.S. Congress, state governments, academic institutions, think tanks, and any other relevant stakeholders as required,” the firm disclosed on April 24 about its one-year, $1.8 million contract with the Indian Embassy in Washington DC.

Miller is a veteran of Trump’s political campaigns and shot to prominence in 2016 when he served as Trump’s chief media spokesperson. Known for his acerbic and voluble defence of Trump, Miller was initially slated to assume the powerful role of White House communications director after Trump won the 2016 election. Miller was forced to withdraw from consideration after he was accused of having an extramarital affair with and impregnating another Trump campaign official. He has subsequently been accused of sexual abuse and rape by the concerned official.

Despite the scandal, Miller has remained firmly entrenched in Donald Trump’s orbit. He returned to assist Trump in both his 2020 and 2024 Presidential campaigns as a key adviser. Along the way, Miller has also served as a political commentator for news networks such as CNN and Newsmax. He also has a long professional history working with top Republican politicians including Senator Ted Cruz, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin.

Miller registered as a lobbyist in 2020 through his newly set up firm SHW Partners LLC. Prior to his recent contract with the Indian government, Miller’s firm has also worked for real estate and financial services companies.

“In 1949, (the) Embassy hired Rosen & Fred; 1954 GOI hired Schaler, Butler Associates; 1958 GOI hired Moss Edward K; 1969-1974 GOI hired Squire, Sanders & Dempsey LLC; 1981-83 GOI hired Baron / Canning & Co Inc; 1992-93 GOI hired International Development Systems Inc; 2005- till date GOI hired BGR Govt affairs LLC. All such information is available on the US DOJ website - FARA filings,” Jaiswal added on Thursday, detailing a list of other lobbying firms used by India in the past.

The development comes even as Pakistan has hired a suite of lobbying firms to assist in its diplomatic outreach. Javelin Advisers, Squire Patton Boggs, Conscience Point Consulting, Seiden Law and Orchid Advisers registered as foreign agents representing the government of Pakistan over just the last two months. According to one filing by Javelin Advisers with the US Department of Justice, the firm will help Pakistan communicate its perspective on India-Pakistan relations and the Kashmir dispute to America’s executive branch, Congress and the general public.