Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner showdown at US Open: Who is richer in 2025?

In a thrilling match on Sunday, fire and ice are set to face each other in the US Open men's singles final. Jannik Sinner, who has dominated opponents this season, is going to confront Carlos Alcaraz, who has swept to the top of the rankings with his new hairstyle and unexpected shot-making. Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz to face each other at US Open final on Sunday.(HT_PRINT)

The pair will be competing in the Grand Slam summit match for the third time this season. The Italian World No. 1 has looked like a totally different player since 2024, and Alcaraz, who shot to fame in the 2022 season after conquering the US Open, is likely to meet a formidable opponent.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner

Sinner's second US Open victory would put him on track to earn his fifth Grand Slam championship. He practices diligently and plays shrewdly to defeat great opponents like former world number one Novak Djokovic, who is the world's top-ranked men's tennis player.

Tennis fans are counting on Sinner, 24, and Alcaraz, 22, to maintain the high caliber of play that the previous generation of tennis giants created in the sport, since Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have retired and Djokovic has fallen in the rankings.

Sinner has won four Grand Slam titles so far, compared to Alcaraz's five, and as both players are still relatively young, additional victories are anticipated for both top players.

Here are Sinner and Alcaraz’s 2025 net worth, a look at their sources of income, and spending habits.

Also Read: What is Aryna Sabalenka’s net worth? A look at tennis star's US Open prize money, career earnings

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz’s 2025 net worth: Who has more wealth?

Jannik Sinner: Given his lifetime earnings from endorsements and competitions, Sinner most likely has a net worth of at least $40 million. His fortune is estimated to be around $35 million, according to several online sources.

Sinner earned $26.6 million in 2024 alone, according to Forbes. In the same year, he reached the fifth place on the list of the highest-paid tennis players in the world, after Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Novak Djokovic, and Alcaraz.

Carlos Alcaraz: The majority of Sinner's revenue comes from tennis competitions. Based on his involvement on the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) tour, his entire professional earnings as of late August 2025 came to $46 million.

His five Grand Slam victories contribute to some of his wealth. Additionally, endorsements have increased his net worth. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has “earned at least $10 million from endorsements with companies like Nike, Rolex, and Babolat” through 2023 alone.

Alcaraz receives $1 to 2 million only for showing up, according to Forbes, which also stated that he “earned an estimated $32 million off the court in the 12 months ending in August 2024, from endorsements as well as appearances and exhibitions.” He earned $10.3 million on the court in 2024, as per Forbes.