Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open Live Streaming: When and where to watch men's singles final live on TV, online

For the third Grand Slam in a row, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will fight it out in the final. Defending champion Sinner will look to defend his US Open as he locks horns against the World No.2 in the men's singles final on Sunday, September 7, at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. The top two seeds in the world had earlier battled it out in the finals of the French Open and Wimbledon this year. Defending champion Jannik Sinner will take on Carlos Alcaraz in the US Open men's singles final on Sunday. (HT_PRINT)

Alcaraz defeated Sinner in the French Open final; however, the latter staged a comeback in the Wimbledon summit clash. Now, it needs to be seen who walks away with the final bragging rights in 2025.

Alcaraz and Sinner have played 14 matches against each other, with the former winning on nine occasions. Alcaraz is chasing his sixth Grand Slam and a second US Open title. On the other hand, Sinner would be gunning for his fifth Grand Slam and second US Open title.

Sinner defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semi-final, while Alcaraz outclassed Novak Djokovic in straight sets. Sinner has already won two Grand Slams in 2025 - the Australian Open and Wimbledon, while Alcaraz won the French Open this year.

Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the US Open men's singles final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner:

When will the US Open men's singles final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner be played?

The US Open men's singles final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will be played on Sunday, September 7. The contest is expected to begin at 11:30 PM IST.

Where will the US Open men's singles final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner be played?

The US Open men's singles final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

Which channels will broadcast the US Open men's singles final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner?

The US Open men's singles final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the US Open men's singles final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner?

The US Open men's singles final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.