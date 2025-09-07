Donald Trump ‘quietly preparing’ to visit South Korea, may meet Xi Jinping there: Report

US President Donald Trump may sit down with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, next month in South Korea at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit. US President Donald Trump with China's President Xi Jinping at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019.(Reuters File)

According to a report by CNN, Trump and his top advisers are quietly preparing to travel to Gyeongju for the gathering of APEC trade ministers. This comes after the Republican's rant over Xi meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China's Tianjin last week.

The officials quoted in the report said there have been serious discussions about a bilateral meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping on the sidelines of APEC, but no firm plans are in place. In a phone call last month, Xi invited Trump and his wife to visit China, an invitation the US president reciprocated, though no dates have been set.

“A visit to South Korea is being discussed, which would focus on economic collaboration. Other goals include a focus on discussions around trade, defence and civil nuclear cooperation,” a White House official told CNN.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung invited Trump to attend the APEC summit while meeting with him last week. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un may also attend the summit.

A potential meeting with Xi comes as Washington and Beijing have engaged in a back-and-forth over Trump’s tariffs, with China a key target of his administration’s trade policy. It is also recently that the Republican leader accused China of conspiring against the US along with Russia and North Korea.

Trump on Xi hosting PM Modi, Putin, Kim

North Korea's Kim Jong-un, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were in China last week and were hosted by Xi Jinping at separate events. PM Modi attended the SCO Summit in Tianjin, Kim Jong-Un attended the military parade in Beijing, and Putin was present at both events.

The Putin-Modi-Xi camaraderie was criticised by Trump, who said that the US had lost India and Russia to “deepest, darkest China”. Trump also accused Putin, Xi, and Kim of conspiring against Washington.

“May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration. Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America,” Trump wrote on social media as China’s military parade was underway.

On Friday, Trump shared a photo of Xi, Putin and Modi, writing: “Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to the deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!”

However, Trump soon backtracked on his remarks, later saying his ties with PM Modi are “very well” and that the two would “always” be friends.