‘He is a great prime minister, but…’: Donald Trump on Modi amid trade tensions

Amid ongoing trade tensions with India, US President Donald Trump on Friday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “great prime minister” while voicing concern over “what he’s doing at this particular moment.” President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, in Feb(AP/File)

“I'll always be friends with (Narendra) Modi… He’s a great prime minister. He's great. But I just don't like what he's doing at this particular moment. But India and the United States have a special relationship. There's nothing to worry about. We just have moments on occasion,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

The remarks came amid rising friction between Washington and Delhi over tariffs and India’s continued purchase of Russian oil.

“I've been very disappointed that India would be buying so much oil from Russia, and I let them know that. We put a very big tariff on India, 50 per cent tariff, very high tariff. I get along very well with (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi, he's great. He was here a couple of months ago,” Trump said, responding to queries on his Truth Social post that suggested the US had “lost India and Russia to China.”

Trump says US has “lost India and Russia to China”

In a Truth Social post, Trump said, “Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!” He also shared an old photo of Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, days after their meeting at the SCO summit in Tianjin, China.

On trade talks with India and other countries, Trump said, “They are going great. Other countries are doing great. We're doing great with all of them. We're upset with the European Union because of what's happening with not just Google, but with all of our big companies.”

Peter Navarro says India’s Russian oil buys “feed Russia war machine”

Meanwhile, Trump administration’s Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing Peter Navarro criticised India’s tariffs, saying on X: “India buys Russian oil purely to profit/revenues feed Russia war machine. Ukrainians/Russians die. US taxpayers shell out more. India can't handle truth/spins.”

National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett added that Trump and his trade team are disappointed that India continues to “fund” Russia's Ukraine war, but expressed hope for a positive diplomatic resolution. He told reporters, “I think the trade team and the president are disappointed that India continues to fund Russia's Ukraine war, and hopefully it's a diplomatic issue that will have positive development soon.”



