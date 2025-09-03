'Hope he is being ironic': Russia reacts to Trump's 'conspire' charge at Xi, Putin and Kim Jong Un

Following Donald Trump's allegation that Russia, China and North Korea were “conspiring” against the United States, the Kremlin has responded. Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrive to attend a reception marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China(Reuters )

Asked about the Trump remarks by Russian state television, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said that Trump may have been being ironic.

“We hope he was ironical,” said Ushakov, adding that North Korea, Russia and China have not considered conspiring against Washington.

"I would like to say that no one has been conspiring, no one has been plotting anything, no conspiracies," said Ushakov.

“I can say that everyone understands the role played by the United States, the current administration of President Trump and President Trump personally in the current international situation,” the foreign aide added further.

Days after the SCO Summit 2025 wrapped up in Tianjin, Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday for China's victory parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War 2.

As visuals of the three leaders surfaced on social media and news platforms, US President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to comment on the first public meeting of the three allies.

“Many Americans died in China’s quest for Victory and Glory. I hope that they are rightfully Honored and Remembered for their Bravery and Sacrifice! May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The US President further called on XI to pass his “warm regards” to Russia and North Korea as the three countries work to conspire against the US.