Xi Jinping hosts Russia's Vladimir Putin, North Korea's Kim Jong Un at China's Victory Parade amid tensions with Trump

Days after the SCO Summit 2025 wrapped up in Tianjin, Chinese President Xi Jinping met with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday for China's victory parade. Front from left, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attend a military parade to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Japan's World War II surrender in Beijing, China, (AP)

While the leaders have previously conducted bilateral meetings, their appearance at the Victory Parade marks the first time Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un have met each other at the same time.

Visuals from the parade show Xi, Putin, and Kim together in the front line as the Chinese president leads the foreign leaders in the parade. Several SCO leaders, including Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, were also present for the parade.

While the possibility of a trilateral meeting between Russia, China and North Korea remains unclear, Wednesday's parade also marks a significant moment for the North Korean leader.

With his visit to China, Kim Jong Un also marked his first multinational event since taking over from his father in December 2011.

Putin-Xi-Kim meeting irks Trump

The meeting between the three leaders also comes against the backdrop of tensions with the United States. Taking note of this meeting, US President Donald Trump issued a statement while accusing the three leaders of conspiring against the United States.

"Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America," wrote Trump in a Truth Social post.

China not intimidated by ‘bullying’

In his address at Tiananmen Square for Beijing's Victory Day, President XI Jinping reiterated his bullying remark made a few days ago at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin.

While talking of the "huge national sacrifice" Chinese people made to saving human civilisation, Xi added that history has cautioned us “that humanity rises and falls together.”

“The Chinese nation is never intimidated by any bullies and always forges ahead,” the President added.

During the SCO Summit in Tianjin, the Chinese president called for SCO member states to stick together and oppose “bullying behaviour” and “cold war mentality.”

Xi's remarks come against the backdrop of rising tensions between the United States and several SCO member states - notably India and Russia.

What is the victory parade?

The 2025 victory parade marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in the War against Japanese Aggression. The parade also marks the end of the Second Sino-Japanese War and World War II.

The last time China hosted a victory day military parade was 10 years ago, which was also the first time Beijing organised a grand military parade to commemorate the end of the war.