Message to Trump? China's Xi says world must oppose 'bullying, cold war mentality'

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday criticised "bullying behaviour" in the world order while opening the plenary session at the SCO Summit 2025 in Tianjin, China. In an apparent message to Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping called on SCO members to oppose "bullying behaviour" and "cold war mentality"(AP)

In his address, the Chinese leader called on leaders at the SCO summit, including Russian president Vladimir Putin and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, to "adhere to fairness and justice and work together to oppose Cold War mentality, camp confrontation, and bullying behaviour".

"Looking to the future, with the world undergoing turbulence and transformation, we must continue to follow the Shanghai spirit... and better perform the functions of the organisation," Xi added further.

India, Russia, China reunite amid tensions with US

The Chinese president's remarks come amid tensions with the United States led by President Donald Trump. Following his tariffs, China and the US saw themselves in a major trade conflict with levies exceeding the 100 percent mark.

While an agreement was reached between US and China, tensions continue to prevail and have no extended towards Russia and India. Trump recently targeted India with 50 percent tariffs over New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil during the Ukraine war.

Following this tariffs, both Russia and China has opposed Trump's decision and referred to the imposition of the additional 25 percent levies on India as “bullying.”

Furthermore, Trump has repeatedly called on Putin to establish a ceasefire in the Ukraine war. The US president also held a meeting with his Russian counterpart in Alaska, which was followed by a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky in Washington DC.

Meanwhile, the thaw in India and China's relations was in key focus at the SCO Summit. Speaking at the summit on Sunday, Xi Jinping stated it was vital that the “elephant and dragon” come together.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit is being held in Tianjin, China. The two-day summit, which kicked off on August 31, comprises China, India, Russia, Pakistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Belarus -- with 16 more countries affiliated as observers or "dialogue partners".