PM Modi tells Xi Jinping: India, China committed to ties based on mutual trust, respect

New Delhi: The disengagement of Indian and Chinese forces on the border last year has created an atmosphere of peace and stability, and both countries are committed to taking forward their ties on the basis of mutual trust, mutual respect, and mutual sensitivity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told President Xi Jinping on Sunday. Last year, we had very meaningful discussions in Kazan, our relations got a positive direction, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. (PMO)

Modi, who is on his first visit to China in seven years to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, met Xi for the second time since the two sides reached an understanding last October to end a military face-off on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) that began in April-May 2020. The standoff had taken bilateral ties to their lowest point since the 1962 border war.

“Last year, we had very meaningful discussions in Kazan, our relations got a positive direction,” Modi said at the start of his meeting with Xi, referring to their previous meeting in the Russian city, two days after the understanding on disengaging forces at the LAC.

“After disengagement on the border, an atmosphere of peace and stability was created. There has been consent between our Special Representatives on the issue of border management,” he said, speaking in Hindi.

“We are committed to take forward our relations on the basis of mutual trust, mutual respect and mutual sensitivity,” he said.

Modi acknowledged the thaw in ties since his last meeting with Xi, when the two leaders had agreed to revive several mechanisms to normalise bilateral relations and address the long-standing border dispute. He noted that the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra to the Tibet region has been resumed and that direct flights between the two countries will be started again.

Cooperation between India and China has benefited the 2.8 billion people of the two countries and advanced the welfare of humanity, Modi said.

The meeting between the two leaders lasted about an hour, officials said.

This is also Modi’s first visit to China since the start of the standoff on the LAC, and he met Xi in Tianjin, the city hosting the SCO Summit. The visit took on additional significance because of the sudden souring of India-US ties over President Donald Trump’s decision to double tariffs on Indian goods, including a 25% punitive levy on purchases of Russian oil.

Further measures to normalise India-China ties—including border management to ensure peace and preserving the global economic order amid the turbulence created by US trade policies—are understood to have figured in the meeting.

The meeting was a follow-up to Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi’s visit to India earlier this month, when the two sides agreed on several initiatives, including an “early harvest” in delimiting the disputed border, early resumption of direct flights, and promotion of trade and investment flows.

In the context of the border, people familiar with the matter said the situation has been “broadly stable,” and there is a recognition on both sides of the need to keep the LAC peaceful through active management measures. The two sides are focused on ways to build on the progress made since last year, they said.

Besides the meeting with Xi, Modi is expected to hold a few more bilateral meetings on the margins of the SCO Summit, including one with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday. Putin’s planned visit to India for an annual summit and the situation in Ukraine are expected to figure in this meeting.

Modi will join other SCO leaders for an official reception on Sunday evening, which could bring him face-to-face with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the first time since hostilities between the two countries in May, following India’s Operation Sindoor, which targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan.

On Monday, Modi will participate in the SCO Summit, and Indian officials have said they expect the bloc to strongly condemn cross-border terrorism in keeping with its founding principles. SCO was formed by China, Russia, and several Central Asian states in 2001 with the stated aim of countering terrorism, separatism, and extremism. While the bloc’s charter doesn’t allow raising of bilateral issues, India has pushed for condemnation of cross-border terrorism in joint statements and documents adopted by the 10-member bloc.