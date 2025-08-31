Modi, Xi seek to move past border chill | Key takeaways from China meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met China President Xi Jinping on Sunday on the sidelines of the 25th meeting of the Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Council (SCO). PM Modi and Xi Jinping both on Sunday highlighted the importance of good India-China ties, that turned sour over the past couple of years mainly due to tensions along the border, the Line of Actual Control (LAC). PM Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hand before their meeting on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Tianjin, China on Sunday(PMO via AP)

PM Modi landed in China for the SCO Summit on Saturday, marking his first visit to the country in seven years.

In their opening remarks on Sunday at the delegation-level talks, PM Modi said the welfare of crores of people is linked to bilateral cooperation between India and China. Xi Jinping echoed similar sentiments and said it is vital for elephant and the dragon to walk together.

Modi-Xi meet | 5 key takeaways

– PM Modi says India committed to taking ties forward: At the meet with Xi Jinping, PM Modi said India is committed to taking forward its ties with China based on mutual trust, respect and sensitivity. PM Modi also noted there is peace and stability along the border following last year's disengagement process.

–Direct flights, Kailash Mansarovar yatra: The welfare of 2.8 billion people is linked to bilateral cooperation between India and China, PM Modi said and also added that direct flights between the two countries are being resumed. The prime minister also made a mention of the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, which was stalled since five years due to Covid-related restrictions.

–Xi says vital to be good neighbours: Xi Jinping said at the meet, which comes in the backdrop of both India and China facing US President Donald Trump tariffs, that it is “vital” for both the countries to be friends and good neighbours amid a changing world.

–'Elephant, dragon must come together': "The World is going towards transformation. China and India are two of the most civilizational countries. We are the world's two most populous countries and part of the Global South... It is vital to be friends, a good neighbour, and the dragon and the elephant to come together...," Xi Jinping said at the meet.

– 'Bring more democracy': Chinese President Xi Jinping said India and China must also step up to their "historic responsibility to uphold multilateralism, work together to bring about a multipolar world and more democracy in international relations, and to make true contributions to peace and prosperity in Asia and around the world."

– 'We're not threat each other', says Xi: Chinese state media reported that Xi emphasised in the meeting that China and India are each other's development opportunities rather than threats. Xi Jinping said both countries are at a critical stage of development and revitalization, and should focus on development, Reuters reported, citing Chinese state media.

– 'Border issues don't define overall India-China ties': Xi Jinping said at the meeting that China-India relations can be promising, stable and far-reaching, as per Chinese state media. The Chinese president also urged that both countries should not let border issue define the overall Sino-Indian relationship