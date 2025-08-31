'Needed for humanity': PM Modi on India-China thaw in meeting with Xi Jinping

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Chinese president Xi Jinping on Sunday on the sidelines of the SCO Summit 2025 in Tianjin, China. PM Modi met with Chinese president Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the SCO Summit 2025(ANI Screengrab)

PM Modi arrived in China for a two-day visit on Saturday. During this visit, the prime minister will be attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit held in Tianjin.

Ahead of the key SCO leaders meeting on September 1, Modi met with Chinese president Xi Jinping for a bilateral meeting.

As per the first visuals from the meeting, PM Modi thanked Xi Jinping for the invitation to SCO Summit.

"We had a productive meeting in Kazan. Our relationship got a positive direction. There is peace and stability on the borders. Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has resumed. Direct flights are also being started between the two countries. With cooperation between our nations, the interests of 2.8 billion people are associated - this is needed for humanity," said Modi in his opening remarks.

"We are committed to taking our relations forward based on mutual trust, respect and sensitivity," PM Modi added further.

Thaw in ties between India and China amid Trump's tariff row

This meeting between the two leaders comes amid a thaw in the diplomatic relations between India and China and against the backdrop of Trump's tariff row with New Delhi.

US president Donald Trump first imposed a 25 percent tariff against India as part of his Liberation Day decisions. As per Trump, this decision came in response to New Delhi's “highest in the world” tariffs and as a penalty for India's participation in BRICS and India's purchase of Russian oil.

However, Trump later announced an additional 25 percent tariff on India, taking the total levies upto 50 percent, for New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil. Meanwhile, China, which also buys Russian oil, was exempted from the additional targeting from Washington.