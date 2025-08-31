SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: Modi, Putin in China; PM to meet Xi Jinping today
SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on his first visit to China in seven years, is scheduled to hold a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at around 9:30 AM on Sunday, with a 40-minute time slot.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among several other world leaders, is in northern China's Tianjin for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, which will take place from August 31 to September 1. Amid an ongoing attempt to reset strained ties, PM Modi is also scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping around 9:30 AM on Sunday, with a 40-minute time slot. He had last met Xi on the sidelines of the 2024 BRICS summit in Russia's Kazan.
The Prime Minister's visit to China marks his first such trip to the country in seven years.
The Modi-Xi meeting also gains significance amid the ongoing tensions with the US due to the tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.
Modi-Putin meeting
Russian President Vladimir Putin is also in Tianjin for the summit. PM Modi is scheduled to meet Putin on Monday after the SCO Summit.
Their meeting is likely to focus on strengthening India-Russia cooperation in trade and defence, the US pressure on India over its Russian oil purchases, and Putin's planned visit to India for an annual summit.
ALSO READ | Zelenskyy dials Modi ahead of PM’s meeting with Putin
Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Friday that preparations for the Russian President's visit to India in December would be discussed when he meets PM Modi.
SCO Summit 2025 | Key points
- PM Modi to hold bilateral talks with Xi Jinping amid strained ties with the US and attempts to revamp India-China relations.
- Indian officials have said they expect the SCO Summit to strongly condemn cross-border terrorism, in keeping with the founding principles of the bloc.
- The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) was formed by China, Russia and several Central Asian states in 2001, with an aim of countering terrorism, separatism and extremism. India became a full member of the SCO in June 2017.
- Other than PM Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Egyptian Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly are also among the attendees of the SCO Summit.
- On Sunday, PM Modi will also attend a welcome banquet dinner. Meanwhile, the main leaders' summit will take place on Monday, September 1.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to take place shortly.
LIVE | All about the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation
SCO roots back to the 'Shanghai Five' mechanism when China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan came together in 1996 to deal with border security issues after the end of the Cold War.
In 2001, with Uzbekistan as the sixth member, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation was established.
The SCO adheres to the 'Shanghai Spirit', which revolves around mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, consultation, respect for diverse civilisations and the pursuit of common development.
Over the years, the six-member group grew into a ten-member group, with India, Pakistan, Belarus and Iran joining the cohort.
The two key things in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's schedule for Sunday are:
- A welcome banquet dinner
- Bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: Visuals from Tianjin venue ahead of big meet
Visuals from the venue of the SCO Summit in Tianjin show preparations in full swing. Media personnel, officials from various countries are seen arriving at the summit.
SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: What's this year's agenda?
The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit 2025 has on its agenda issues such as addressing security challenges more effectively and enhancing financial mechanisms as the countries seek to strengthen unity, shore up multilateralism and better speak for the Global South nations, China Daily reported, citing observers.
SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: Who all are attending?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pakistan Prime Miniter Shehbaz Sharif, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are among the attendees of the 2025 SCO Summit in Tianjin.
SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: Zelensky calls Modi ahead of PM's meeting with Putin
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday dialled Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss efforts to end the war in Ukraine, just two days ahead of the Indian leader's planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit.
“Thank President Zelenskyy for his phone call today. We exchanged views on the ongoing conflict, its humanitarian aspect, and efforts to restore peace and stability. India extends full support to all efforts in this direction,” Modi said on X.
SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: PM Modi to hold bilateral meeting with Putin on Monday
PM Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, after the SCO Summit.
Their meeting is likely to include strengthening India-Russia cooperation in trade and defence, the US pressure on India over Russian oil purchases, and Putin's planned visit to India for an annual summit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping around noon (9:30 AM IST) on Sunday, ahead of the main leaders' summit on Monday.
The meeting comes with a 40-minute time slot. This will be PM Modi's second meeting with Xi in ten months. The two leaders last met on the sidelines of the 2024 BRICS summit in Russia's Kazan.
The Modi-Xi meeting is especially significant amid the ongoing tensions between India and the US over President Donald Trump's move to double tariffs on New Delhi.
Russian President Vladimir Putin landed in Tianjin on Sunday to attend the SCO Summit 2025, hosted by Xi Jinping.
The SCO Summit will take place from August 31 to September 1. However, the main leaders' meeting is on Monday.
Putin had earlier said that the summit will "strengthen the SCO's capacity to respond to contemporary challenges and threats, and consolidate solidarity across the shared Eurasian space".
"All this will help shape a fairer multipolar world order," Putin said, Xinhua reported.
SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: PM Modi in Tianjin, meets Indian diaspora ahead of summit
PM Modi landed in northern China's Tianjin on Saturday evening and said that he is "looking forward to deliberations at the SCO Summit and meeting various world leaders", he posted on X.
He was welcomed by the Indian diaspora in China, pictures of which he shared on his X handle.