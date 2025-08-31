SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: Modi, Putin in China; PM to meet Xi Jinping today

SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: PM Modi will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday, while he'll hold a meet with Russia's Vladimir Putin on Monday.

SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among several other world leaders, is in northern China's Tianjin for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, which will take place from August 31 to September 1. Amid an ongoing attempt to reset strained ties, PM Modi is also scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping around 9:30 AM on Sunday, with a 40-minute time slot. He had last met Xi on the sidelines of the 2024 BRICS summit in Russia's Kazan....Read More

The Prime Minister's visit to China marks his first such trip to the country in seven years.

The Modi-Xi meeting also gains significance amid the ongoing tensions with the US due to the tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

Modi-Putin meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin is also in Tianjin for the summit. PM Modi is scheduled to meet Putin on Monday after the SCO Summit.

Their meeting is likely to focus on strengthening India-Russia cooperation in trade and defence, the US pressure on India over its Russian oil purchases, and Putin's planned visit to India for an annual summit.

Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Friday that preparations for the Russian President's visit to India in December would be discussed when he meets PM Modi.

SCO Summit 2025 | Key points