Zelenskyy dials Modi ahead of PM’s meeting with Putin

New Delhi: Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russia’s Vladimir Putin. (File Photos)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dialled Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday to discuss efforts to end the war in Ukraine two days ahead of the Indian leader’s planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the margins of the SCO Summit in China.

“Thank President Zelenskyy for his phone call today. We exchanged views on the ongoing conflict, its humanitarian aspect, and efforts to restore peace and stability. India extends full support to all efforts in this direction,” Modi said on social media after the phone conversation.

Zelenskyy said in a separate social media post that he informed Modi about his recent talks with US President Donald Trump in Washington alongside other European leaders. “It was a productive and important conversation, a shared vision among partners on how to achieve real peace. Ukraine reaffirmed its readiness for a meeting with the head of Russia,” he said.

This was the second time Zelenskyy dialled Modi to discuss the situation in Ukraine and the efforts to end the war triggered by Russia’s invasion of the country in February 2022. Zelenskyy last spoke to Modi on August 11, three days after Putin spoke to Modi on the situation in Ukraine.

Modi is set to meet Putin on Monday after the SCO Summit in Tianjin. In the past, the Indian side has facilitated the exchange of messages between the Russian and Ukrainian leadership.

Zelenskyy’s call came against the backdrop of senior officials of the Trump administration in the US criticising India’s continued purchases of Russian energy. White House trade adviser Peter Navarro has accused New Delhi of profiteering from the oil purchases and funding Russia’s war in Ukraine.

A readout from the Indian government said Zelenskyy shared his perspective on recent developments related to Ukraine. Modi reiterated India’s “steadfast and consistent position” for the peaceful settlement of the conflict and support for efforts aimed at the “earliest restoration of peace”.

Modi also reiterated India’s commitment to extend all possible support in this regard.

Zelenskyy said in his social media post that his call was aimed at coordinating his position with that of India ahead of the SCO Summit. “The end of this war must begin with an immediate ceasefire…This position is understood and supported by everyone. It is impossible to speak meaningfully about peace while our cities and communities are under constant fire,” he said.

India, Zelenskyy said, is ready to make “necessary efforts and to deliver the appropriate signal to Russia and other leaders” during meetings on the sidelines of the SCO summit.

He noted that almost two weeks had passed since his meeting with Trump, and “during this time, when Russia should have been preparing for diplomacy, Moscow has given no positive signal – only carried out cynical strikes on civilian targets and killed dozens of our people”. He thanked Modi for his condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims.

The two leaders also reviewed progress in the India-Ukraine partnership and discussed ways to enhance cooperation in all areas of mutual interest. Zelenskky said the discussions covered preparations for exchange of visits and the holding of a meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission. “There is potential we can realise. I will be glad to meet the Prime Minister in the near future,” he said.