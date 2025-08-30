Search
Sat, Aug 30, 2025
Drones critical to modern warfare, must be incorporated into India's war policy: Rajnath Singh

HT News Desk
Aug 30, 2025 05:45 pm IST

Singh highlighted that drones continue to play a decisive role in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that drones had become critical to modern warfare strategy.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses the gathering at the Defence Conclave, in New Delhi on Saturday.(@SpokespersonMoD X/ANI Photo)
Singh further stressed that drones must be incorporated into India's war policy as well.

The Defence Minister cited the example of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, saying that the drones continue to play a decisive role in it, with both sides deploying them extensively.

After inaugurating the private aero engine test facility in Noida, Singh said that it was a “strong reflection of Aatmanirbhar Bharat”.

