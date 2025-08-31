‘2.8 billion lives depend on India-China ties’: What PM Modi said at meet with Xi Jinping

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met Chinese President Xi Jinping and said that the welfare of 2.8 billion people is closely linked to India-China bilateral cooperation. PM Modi held bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday.(X- BJP)

Modi held bilateral talks with Jinping against the backdrop of Washington's tariff tussle that has impacted almost all leading economies across the world.

He further said that India is committed to taking forward Indo-China ties based on mutual trust, respect and sensitivity.

The Indian Prime Minister landed in China on Saturday on a two-day visit that came after a gap of seven years.

PM Modi on India-China border disengagement

On the border tensions, Modi said that peace and stability have been maintained along the India-China border following disengagement efforts and reiterated that continued dialogue and diplomacy are essential for preserving stability in the region.

Modi also noted that there was mutual consent between India and China's special representatives on border management.

The Indian leader also announced the resumption of direct flights between India and China, which marks a key step toward restoring normal travel and business links between the two countries, following strains in their ties after the 2020 border clash.

Congratulating President Xi on China’s successful presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), PM Modi acknowledged Beijing’s leadership in promoting regional cooperation through the multilateral platform and said India was committed to taking forward bilateral ties.

A summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) will kick off at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Centre in Tianjin on the evening of August 31.

The SCO comprises 10 members. In addition to India, they include Belarus, China, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. There are also several dialogue partners and observers. India has been a member of the SCO since 2017, having been an observer since 2005.