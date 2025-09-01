SCO Summit 2025 live: PM Modi to address plenary session, hold talks with Vladimir Putin
SCO Summit 2025 live: PM Narendra Modi and other leaders from across Asia gather in China’s Tianjin for the SCO Summit 2025. Modi, Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and others meet for key plenary talks on security, trade, and regional ties—setting the tone for crucial diplomacy and global cooperation.
SCO Summit 2025 live: The SCO Summit 2025 stage is set for a day of high-level diplomacy and discussions in Tianjin, as global attention focuses on the leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and other heads of state are in Tianjin for the pivotal summit, which runs from August 31 to September 1. The major plenary events are scheduled for today....Read More
Summit Background
- The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit 2025 brings together major Eurasian leaders in Tianjin, China, with regional security, trade, and geopolitical alignments topping the agenda.
- This summit is especially significant amid ongoing global shifts, including US-China relations and heightened energy and trade discussions.
India-China Relations
- PM Modi is in Tianjin, marking his first visit to China in seven years.
- On the eve of the summit, Modi held a bilateral meeting with President Xi Jinping, focusing on improving ties through mutual trust and respect, and emphasising the need for border peace.
- This meeting builds on their previous encounter at the 2024 BRICS summit in Kazan.
India-Russia Cooperation
PM Modi will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin today, and trade, defence, and energy issues will be on the agenda.
- The two leaders are expected to discuss strengthening their partnership, recent global pressures over India’s Russian oil purchases, and Putin’s expected visit to India later this year
SCO Summit 2025 live: PM Modi-Xi SCO meet finds front page coverage in China Daily
The meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit received significant coverage in China Daily, a top Chinese newspaper.
An article on the meeting featured on the front page of the daily with the headline: 'Partnership seen as key to Sino-Indian relations'. Read here.
SCO Summit 2025 live: Ex-diplomat says without "peace, tranquillity" at border, other aspects of the India-China relationship can't progress
Former Indian diplomat Veena Sikri has emphasised that peace and tranquillity along the India-China border remain fundamental to any meaningful progress in bilateral relations between the two nations, asserting that the trust deficit created by the 2020 Galwan incident has cast a long shadow over the diplomatic engagement.
Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Sikri noted that unless there is concrete progress in restoring stability at the border, other aspects of the bilateral relationship, including trade, regional cooperation, and people-to-people ties, cannot move forward.
SCO Summit 2025 live: India since its inclusion as a member
During its membership period, which began in 2017, India has held the chair of the SCO Council of Heads of Government in 2020 and of the SCO Council of Heads of State from 2022 to 2023.
SCO Summit 2025 live: How many members does the SCO have?
The SCO comprises 10 members. In addition to India, they include Belarus, China, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. There are also several dialogue partners and observers. India has been a member of the SCO since 2017, having been an observer since 2005.
SCO Summit 2025 live: China offers backing for Myanmar’s SCO membership bid
Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to support Myanmar’s efforts to become a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in his meeting with junta chief Min Aung Hlaing in Tianjin.
Xi spoke about “opposing foreign interference in Myanmar’s politics, China’s positive stance and future actions for the country’s stability and peace,” as well as follow-up talks on issues agreed upon during the two leaders’ meeting in Moscow in May, the National Defence and Security Council said in a statement.
SCO Summit 2025 live: PM Modi's talks with Xi Jinping
Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi held bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the SCO leaders' summit, during which both leaders welcomed the positive momentum and steady progress in bilateral relations since their last meeting in Kazan on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in October 2024.
SCO Summit 2025 live: PM Modi to hold bilateral talks with Vladimir Putin
PM Narendra Modi will hold bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit 2025 in Tianjin today.
SCO Summit 2025 live: PM Modi to address the planery session today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the planery session of the SEO summit in Tianjin today.
SCO Summit 2025 live: Setting the Stage for Asia’s Multipolar Future
The SCO Summit 2025 signals a new chapter for regional cooperation and global governance. Leaders from Eurasia meet today to strengthen ties and address global challenges.