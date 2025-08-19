China's ‘overwhelming bullying’ statement after foreign ministers' meet as Trump tariff deadline for India nears

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi on Monday met with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar, and said both nations should expand cooperation amid “overwhelming bullying” and severe challenges to free trade, reported Bloomberg, citing a statement of foreign ministry in Beijing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping

The statement added that India and China should expand cooperation and provide certainty for the world. It comes amid Donald Trump's 25 per cent additional tariff threat against India for purchasing Russian crude oil.

Also Read | China ready to supply fertilizer, rare-earths and tunnel machines to India

Jaishankar, on the other hand, said both neighbours want better relations, in the latest sign of a thaw between the Asian rivals as they push to normalise relations.

“Having seen a difficult period in our relationship” both nations “now seek to move ahead", Jaishankar said in New Delhi. “Differences must not become disputes, nor competition conflict,” he added.

“Overall, it is our expectation that our discussions would contribute to building a stable, cooperative and forward-looking relationship between India and China,” Jaishankar said.

Also Read | 'China, India should regard each other as partners, not…': Foreign minister Wang Yi after meeting S Jaishankar

Wang Yi, who is visiting India for the first time in three years, will also meet India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval to discuss the two countries’ border dispute before calling on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Donald Trump’s tariffs on both countries’ exports, as well as threats to penalise India for buying Russian oil, are adding urgency to normalise ties. Trump has slapped tariffs of 50 per cent over New Delhi’s purchases of Russian oil, a level that would decimate many Indian exporters. The new import tax will come into effect from August 27.

Also Read | China addressing export restrictions, foreign minister Wang assures Jaishankar

Wang’s visit and meetings will set the tone for Chinese President Xi Jinping’s bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this month on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit. This will be Modi’s first visit to China in seven years.

The bilateral relationship between India and China hit rock bottom after a bloody border skirmish at the Galwan Valley five years ago, but relations have recently been on the mend.

Beijing has loosened curbs on urea exports, New Delhi has reinstated tourist visas for Chinese nationals, and a growing number of Indian businesses have been seeking partnerships with Chinese companies for deals, including technology transfers, Bloomberg has reported.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)