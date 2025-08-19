'China, India should regard each other as partners, not…': Foreign minister Wang Yi after meeting S Jaishankar

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said China and India should establish “correct strategic understanding” and regard each other as partners, a Chinese readout showed. External affairs minister S Jaishankar with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi during a meeting in New Delhi. (@DrSJaishankar/X)

The Chinese statement comes after external affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Wang Yi on Monday discussed border peace, trade issues and bilateral exchanges, aiming to strengthen cooperation between the two countries, Hindustan Times earlier reported.

The Chinese foreign minister said exchanges and dialogue at all levels between the two countries had been gradually restored, and bilateral relations were returning to cooperation.

Wang also urged both sides, as major countries, to set an example for other developing countries to unite and strengthen themselves, news agency Reuters reported, citing the Chinese statement.

Wang arrived in New Delhi on Monday for a two-day visit during which he will hold the 24th round of border talks with Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier, Jaishankar said India and China need a “candid and constructive” approach based on mutual respect and sensitivity to drive their relations forward after a difficult period, reiterating New Delhi’s call to take the de-escalation process along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) forward.

Besides discussing economic and trade issues, river data sharing, border trade, connectivity and bilateral exchanges at a meeting with Wang, Jaishankar brought up “particular concerns” he had raised at his last meeting with his counterpart in Beijing in July.

Wang is the first Chinese minister to travel to India since the two sides reached an understanding last October to end the military standoff on the LAC that began in April-May 2020. The face-off and a brutal clash in Galwan Valley in June 2020 took bilateral ties to a six-decade low.

“Having seen a difficult period in our relationship… our two nations now seek to move ahead. This requires a candid and constructive approach on both sides. In that endeavour, we must be guided by the three mutuals – mutual respect, mutual sensitivity, and mutual interest,” Jaishankar said at the start of his meeting with Wang.

Noting that Wang will discuss border issues with Doval on Tuesday, Jaishankar said, “This is very important because the basis for any positive momentum in our ties is the ability to jointly maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas. It is also essential that the de-escalation process move forward.”

Wang's visit comes days before PM Narendra Modi travels to China - his first visit in seven years - to attend the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a regional political and security group that also includes Russia.

With inputs from Rezaul H Laskar in New Delhi