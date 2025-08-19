China ready to supply fertilizer, rare-earths and tunnel machines to India

New Delhi: India and China recorded a positive bilateral outcome when visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi assured External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday that his country will resume the much-needed supply of fertilizers, rare earth minerals and tunnel boring machines (TBM) as the two countries moved towards normalisation of ties. External affairs minister S Jaishankar with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi during a meeting in New Delhi.(@DrSJaishankar)

It is understood that EAM Jaishankar raised the issue of supplies of urea, NPK and DAP, rare earth minerals, and TBM with Minister Wang Yi during his visit to China last month. However, the topic of boundary talks and border issues was not taken up by Jaishankar as it will be taken up by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval during Special Representative Dialogue today. Minister Wang meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi this evening.

EAM Jaishankar told his Chinese counterpart that there was no change in Indian position on Taiwan and just like the world India also maintained diplomatic presence for economic and cultural ties.

While the talks were cordial, US President Donald Trump was the elephant in the meeting room with both sides agreeing that they need to come closer due to prevailing policies of Washington. The general belief was that US policies and decisions will target both India and China and it is for the two sides to be in dialogue in order to tide over the uncertainty.

Fact remains is that China agreeing to deliver on fertilizers, TBM and rare earths is a big development as Beijing had put a brake on Indian imports for nearly an year. China supplies nearly 30 per cent of fertilizers to India for agriculture, rare earths for auto parts and tunnel boring machine for road and urban infrastructure development.

While border talks did not figure in Jaishankar-Wang meeting, the sensitive topic will be raised and discussed substantially by NSA Ajit Doval in the SR level talks with the main focus on de-escalation of forces on the 3488 km Line of Actual Control (LAC). Even though the boundary friction and patrolling issues have been sorted out in Ladakh, both Indian and Chinese army are still amassed on the border and hence there is a need for sending the troops back to barracks.