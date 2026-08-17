Bishu said a case of molestation will be registered against the accused under relevant sections.
Ajmer's Chief District Education Officer Govind Narayan Sharma said that a report has been forwarded to senior officers against the accused principal.
"I sent an officer to the school on information of protest. The officer recorded the statements of girls who accused the principal of molestation. The report has been forwarded to senior officers for action against the principal," he said.
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Home/India News/Principal’s Face Blackened With Ink By School Girls In Rajasthan Over Molestation Charges