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    Principal’s face blackened with ink by school girls in Rajasthan over molestation charges

    The incident occurred at a government school in Rajasthan, where students and their parents gathered and held a demonstration against the school principal.

    Updated on: Aug 17, 2026, 17:20:13 IST
    PTI
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    Girl students of a government school in Rajasthan's Ajmer district blackened the face of their school principal with ink on Monday in protesting for allegedly molesting them, police said.

    Police said that the main accused, NSG commando Champa Lal, had come home for his father’s retirement ceremony. (PTI Photo) (PTI)
    Police said that the main accused, NSG commando Champa Lal, had come home for his father’s retirement ceremony. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

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    The incident occurred at a government senior secondary school, where students and their parents gathered and held a demonstration against the school principal, Sushil Kumar Rinwa.

    "The girl blackened the face of the accused with ink. Police reached the spot and detained the accused," SHO of Pushkar police station Ashok Bishu said.

    Also Read | 12-year-old girl injured after being pushed from building, molestation attempt

    Bishu said a case of molestation will be registered against the accused under relevant sections.

    Ajmer's Chief District Education Officer Govind Narayan Sharma said that a report has been forwarded to senior officers against the accused principal.

    "I sent an officer to the school on information of protest. The officer recorded the statements of girls who accused the principal of molestation. The report has been forwarded to senior officers for action against the principal," he said.

    Also Read | Kerala woman alleges molestation, rape attempt at party in Bengaluru

    Last week, a government school teacher in Ajmer's Kekdi was suspended on similar allegations.

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    Home/India News/Principal’s Face Blackened With Ink By School Girls In Rajasthan Over Molestation Charges
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