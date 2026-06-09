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    12-year-old girl injured after being pushed from building, molestation attempt

    A case has now been registered under relevant sections of the POCSO Act and the accused has been arrested

    Published on: Jun 09, 2026 7:45 PM IST
    PTI
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    A 12-year-old girl was seriously injured after a man allegedly pushed her from a residential building in Khammam district following an alleged attempt to sexually assault her, police said on Tuesday.

    A 12-year-old girl was seriously injured after a man allegedly pushed her from a residential building in Khammam district following an alleged attempt to sexually assault her (Representative Image)
    A 12-year-old girl was seriously injured after a man allegedly pushed her from a residential building in Khammam district following an alleged attempt to sexually assault her (Representative Image)

    The incident occurred on June 6 and the accused (49), who resides in the same building, was arrested, they said.

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    According to police, they got information about a girl falling from the fourth floor of a residential building.

    She was admitted to a hospital with serious injuries.

    Upon regaining consciousness on Monday, the girl said a person tried to molest her and "pushed" her from the corner of the fourth floor.

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    A case was registered under relevant sections of the POCSO Act and the accused was arrested, a senior police official said.

    Asked about the health condition of the girl, another police official said the girl is stated to be out of danger.

    Further, the police said a week before the incident, the girl's mother had informed a local resident that the accused had attempted to molest her daughter, though she had not filed any complaint.

    Also Read I Man gets 20 years rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting 10-year-old

    Further investigation is on.

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    Home/India News/12-year-old Girl Injured After Being Pushed From Building, Molestation Attempt
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