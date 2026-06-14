Narnaul: Private hospital employee sacked after woman alleged molestation attempt

A woman admitted to a private hospital in Narnaul allegedly faced attempted molestation by a male nursing staff member. Following the complaint, the hospital management conducted an internal inquiry and terminated the accused employee. Police officials said that the CCTV footage confirmed that the employee had followed the woman to the washroom area. (HT Photo for representation)

Based on the woman’s statement, the police have registered a first information report (FIR) under Section 74 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and Section 75 (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation.

According to the police, the woman from Jhunjhunu district in Rajasthan had been admitted to the ICU of a private hospital located on Mahendragarh Road after she fell ill. The woman’s husband alleged that when he met his wife the next morning, she appeared frightened and disturbed and she later revealed the incident.

The woman alleged that she had stepped out of the ICU during the night to use the washroom when a male nursing staff member approached her with ill intentions and followed her to the toilet area. She accused the employee, identified as Vikas, a resident of Mulodi village, of attempting to behave inappropriately with her.

After learning about the incident, her husband immediately called 112 and informed the police. A police team reached the hospital and recorded the woman’s preliminary statement before initiating an investigation.

Police officials said that the CCTV footage confirmed that the employee had followed the woman to the washroom area. However, police said an investigation is underway. Whereas, the hospital authorities have terminated the accused employee from service and assured full cooperation with the police investigation.