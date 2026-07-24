Woman makes ₹8.35 crore by documenting her life online: ‘Left corporate job, hired my husband’

A corporate worker who began posting videos online after moving to the US has revealed how documenting her journey helped her earn over $1 million (nearly ₹8.35 crore) in 2.5 years. Starting with a $600 brand deal, she built her own digital business, quit her day job, and now shares key lessons on consistency, goal-tracking, and overcoming setbacks to achieve success. The woman who relocated to the US and then slowly built her life as a content creator. (Instagram/@alex.petrakieva)

“The one type of content that has allowed me to stay consistent, grow, and ultimately pivot however I want has always been chasing goals and documenting them. Basically turning my life into a series,” Alex Petrakieva wrote on Instagram.

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She shared her story in a series of visuals. In the first one, she wrote, “Documenting my life online helped me make over $1M in 2.5 years.” Petrakieva shared that her journey on social media started after she relocated to the US in 2023 from Bulgaria. Feeling bored while in her corporate job, she randomly started posting content on TikTok.

What she couldn’t have anticipated was how it helped her establish a whole new career. The big turning point arrived when she landed a brand deal, $600 for one video in March 2024, after a video of hers went viral in Jan the same year.

She then started creating her own digital products, and by the end of 2024, she earned nearly $120,000 from her content. Next year, she made the bold decision to leave her corporate job and even hired her husband to work with her.

Things then started to change for her for the better, and in July 2026, she invested $500,000 along with her husband. She revealed three things that helped her build a career in content creation.

“Documented real goals I was chasing,” “I didn’t quit during my flop eras. Trust me I had plenty,” and “I kept experimenting and pivoting when it just wasn't working.”

She concluded her post with advice for those looking forward to starting their own content creation journey. “If you’re thinking about posting, here’s what I’ll say. I know what’s the worst that could happen but I know what’s the best that could happen.”

(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Alex Petrakieva. This report will be updated when she responds.)

What did social media say? An individual praised, “Love this!!! Thanks so much for sharing! Definitely trying to just document our life more than it being a highlight reel. Have loved following your journey!” Another commented, “I can’t believe those numbers!! I have been following you since you were in that office recording your series!! So happy for you!!”

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A third expressed, “You’re such an inspiration! Thanks for sharing and motivating me to keep going!” A fourth wrote, “Documenting the journey really is so powerful.”