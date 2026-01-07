Indian content creator in US shares 2025 earnings, reveals total of about ₹40 lakh: 'I focused on...'
An Indian content creator based in the US shared her 2025 earnings, revealing a month-wise breakup that totals about ₹40 lakh for the year.
An Indian content creator based in the United States has shared how much she earned through brand partnerships in 2025, offering followers a detailed month-by-month breakdown of her income. In an Instagram video, San Francisco–based creator Shivee Chauhan wrote, “How much I made as a lifestyle content creator in 2025. These are brand partnerships totals only and do not include digital sales.”
In the clip, she listed her monthly earnings for the year in Indian rupees after currency conversion. According to her, she earned ₹3.8 lakh in January, ₹20,000 in February, ₹5 lakh in March, ₹3.8 lakh in April, ₹5.26 lakh in May, ₹2.6 lakh in June, ₹3.3 lakh in July, ₹5 lakh in August, ₹1.8 lakh in September, ₹2.1 lakh in October, ₹3.7 lakh in November and ₹3.5 lakh in December.
In total, Chauhan earned approximately ₹40 lakh in 2025. She clarified that these figures represent only brand collaborations and do not include revenue from digital product sales or other streams.
HT.com has reached out to Shivee Chauhan. The article will be updated once a response is received.
How did social media react?
The video quickly caught the attention of social media users, prompting several questions about work authorisation and brand outreach.
One user asked how she could earn as a content creator in the US given visa restrictions. Chauhan responded that income monetisation is not permitted on certain visas, such as H-1B, L-1 or F-1, and added that she is a US permanent resident, which allows her to work legally.
Another viewer asked how she approaches brands. She replied that she mainly focuses on creating consistent content and that most brands contact her directly via the email listed in her bio.
Responding to another question about her journey, she said she has been creating content for 5 years and that her earnings in 2023 and 2024 were both around ₹25 lakh.
Addressing why her figures were listed in rupees, Chauhan said she is paid in both USD and INR and converts the totals for easier understanding, estimating the mix to be roughly half and half.