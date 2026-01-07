Indian content creator in US shares 2025 earnings, reveals total of about ₹40 lakh: 'I focused on...'

An Indian content creator based in the United States has shared how much she earned through brand partnerships in 2025, offering followers a detailed month-by-month breakdown of her income. In an Instagram video, San Francisco–based creator Shivee Chauhan wrote, “How much I made as a lifestyle content creator in 2025. These are brand partnerships totals only and do not include digital sales.” In total, Chauhan earned approximately ₹40 lakh in 2025. (Instagram/@shiveechauhan)

In the clip, she listed her monthly earnings for the year in Indian rupees after currency conversion. According to her, she earned ₹3.8 lakh in January, ₹20,000 in February, ₹5 lakh in March, ₹3.8 lakh in April, ₹5.26 lakh in May, ₹2.6 lakh in June, ₹3.3 lakh in July, ₹5 lakh in August, ₹1.8 lakh in September, ₹2.1 lakh in October, ₹3.7 lakh in November and ₹3.5 lakh in December.

In total, Chauhan earned approximately ₹40 lakh in 2025. She clarified that these figures represent only brand collaborations and do not include revenue from digital product sales or other streams.

HT.com has reached out to Shivee Chauhan. The article will be updated once a response is received.