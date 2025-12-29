Indian woman shares how she landed job in Germany after being laid off in US: 'Divine intervention'

An Indian woman who earlier documented her months-long job hunt and eventual move out of the United States has now shared how she has secured a biotech job in Germany. In a new Instagram video, content creator Ananya Joshi detailed the series of events that led to the offer, calling it nothing short of “divine intervention”. “You’re not unworthy, you’re simply in the wrong place… I don’t speak German, I was hired anyway,” she wrote in the caption of her post. In the video, Ananya detailed the series of events that led to the job offer. (Instagram/@ananyastruggles)

In the video, Ananya said she came across the job posting on May 14 - the same day she was laid off in the US. “When I saw the job, I didn’t know I was about to get laid off the same day,” she said.

She added that she routinely reads about companies working in her field and happened to look up the German firm on LinkedIn, where she saw a posting for a bioprocess scientist uploaded just 2 hours earlier. “And guess what? I was a bioprocess scientist,” she said, adding that she applied immediately.

Later that day, she said that she lost her job in the US. So, after returning home, she wrote directly to the company’s CEO and CTO and to her surprise, they replied the next morning and invited her for interviews.

From layoff to job offer

Ananya said that the company asked her to prepare a 20-minute presentation on her past projects, along with slides about herself and her hobbies. She shared that the first interview took place in May, and a second round was scheduled for July, for which she was invited on an all-expenses-paid trip to Germany.

However, she said that because she was simultaneously job-hunting in the US and international travel was risky at the time, she opted to attend virtually. She said that the second round lasted 4-5 hours, with multiple team members interviewing her.

At the end, Ananya said that she was told the round had been a “formality” and that the job was hers. She said that the offer came at a crucial time as her F-1 Optional Practical Training (OPT) had expired, her grace period in the US was ending in September, and her role in Germany was expected to begin in October. Although the company later requested she start in January 2026 due to fundraising delays, she said that she accepted the adjusted timeline and kept interviewing elsewhere until her visa process began.

Social media reactions

Her post received a lot of love, with many users congratulating her.

“Congratulations sweetie! Landing a job in Germany while the economy looks like this is already a struggle but you have made it,” one user wrote.

“You are giving me some hope,” commented another.

“Superb ! God bless and all the best ! Inspiration for those who need to believe in themselves!” wrote a third user.