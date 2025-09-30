Indian woman tears up as she leaves US after being laid off: ‘America, I love you’

An Indian woman who documented her months-long job hunting journey on social media has now left the United States after failing to land a suitable role. Ananya Joshi shared a note of gratitude for the US as she flew out of the country, calling it her first home as a financially independent adult. A woman bid a tearful goodbye to the US after months of job hunting (Representational image)

Joshi had graduated with a master’s degree in Biotechnology from Northwestern University in 2024. She then joined a biotechnology startup, working on an F-1 Optional Practical Training (OPT).

An F-1 OPT is a temporary employment benefit for F-1 international students in the United States. It is a 12-month authorization to work in the US and gain work experience directly related to their field of study.

On layoffs and leaving

Joshi was recently laid off from the startup and began looking for a new job – a quest in which she was ultimately unsuccessful. She documented her struggles on Instagram and LinkedIn.

“I’ve been laid off from my previous role as part of a company-wide downsizing. I’m not looking for my next opportunity… There’s some urgency to this as my STEM OPT clock is ticking, and I need to secure a role within the next month to remain in the US,” she had written in a LinkedIn post four months ago.

Employees on F-1 OPT are allowed a 60 day grace period to look for a new job, and can have a total of 90 days of unemployment during their post-completion OPT period. These combined gave Joshi many months to look for a new job in the US, but she was ultimately unsuccessful and had to leave.

Goodbye to the American dream

On September 29, Joshi shared a video that shows her flying out of the US. She wrote an emotional note, calling it “By far the hardest step in this journey”.

“Even though I seemed to have accepted my reality, nothing could have prepared me for this day,” wrote the Northwestern graduate.

“America was my first home as a financially independent adult and that will always be a special thing to me. Though short lived, I really appreciate the life you gave me AMERICA, I LOVE YOU,” she declared.

Her post received a lot of love, with one person writing: “The crying is so real, I felt it too, you will be missed, stay strong and don’t forget there’s so much in the world still left to see!”

“You’re gonna thrive girlie pop! Hang in there! Keep your arms open for any possible opportunity!” another wrote.