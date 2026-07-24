Should you buy a 1BHK while single and upgrade to a 2BHK after marriage? Bengaluru buyer's Reddit post goes viral

After three months of house hunting, a Bengaluru professional finally found what he calls his 'personal slice of heaven', a 1BHK apartment worth ₹80 lakh. But the purchase itself wasn't what caught attention on Reddit. The reasoning behind it did. Bengaluru real estate: After three months of house hunting, a professional finally found what he calls his 'personal slice of heaven', a 1BHK apartment worth ₹80 lakh. But the purchase itself wasn't what caught attention on Reddit. (Picture for representational purposes only) ((Studio Ghibli style image created using ChatGPT))

"I am not optimizing for returns. This purchase is completely emotional," he wrote, explaining that he grew up in rented homes and had always dreamed of owning a place of his own. While many advised him to stretch his budget for a 2BHK or even a 3BHK, he deliberately chose a one-bedroom apartment.

The reason? He's single and wants his next home, the family home, to be one he buys together with his future spouse.

"The way I see it, the world has changed. Marriage isn't the predictable institution it once was. I'd rather buy a family home together with the person I'm building that family with than sink everything into a bigger house today and hope life goes according to plan," he wrote.

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Is buying a 1BHK a practical long-term decision? His post resonated with many first-time homebuyers but also triggered a lively debate on whether buying a 1BHK is a practical long-term decision.

One Reddit user, who said he bought a 1BHK after turning 40, pointed out the limitations of a smaller home. While it works for a single person, he argued, hosting parents, relatives or friends can quickly become uncomfortable. "Buy at least a 2BHK if you can," he suggested, adding that the extra room offers much greater flexibility over time.

Another user defended the 1BHK choice, saying location mattered more than size. He said he also bought a one-bedroom apartment because it allowed him to stay in Whitefield, the Bengaluru neighbourhood he knew best, without spending more than ₹1 crore. His long-term goal, he added, was eventually to build a larger house on family land in his hometown.

Others advocated a middle path. If finances permit, even if it means stretching the budget within reason, a 2BHK may be the better choice, one commenter argued, citing its stronger resale value, higher rental demand and greater flexibility to accommodate changing life circumstances.

The discussion reflects a growing dilemma among urban homebuyers. Should a first home be an emotional purchase tailored to present-day needs, or should it anticipate future milestones such as marriage, children and ageing parents? As property prices in cities like Bengaluru continue to rise, many buyers are increasingly weighing affordability, lifestyle and financial flexibility against the traditional aspiration of buying the biggest home they can afford.

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Real estate requirements evolve with age According to real estate experts, a person's decision to buy property should factor in changing housing needs over time.

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"A person's real estate requirements typically evolve with age. While a 1BHK may comfortably serve a single buyer today, life events such as marriage, children, ageing parents or even the need for a home office can quickly make a larger apartment more practical. If finances allow, it is often advisable to plan a few years ahead rather than buy solely for immediate needs. At the same time, affordability should remain the primary consideration, as overextending financially can create unnecessary stress," said Kalpesh Patil, a Mumbai-based real estate consultant.