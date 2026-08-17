Karnataka expands food safety inspections, launches QR code for public complaints

"Our government has earned a good name among the public because of our staff's efficient work. We want to recognise, encourage and support them because they are the face of the government," he said.

Speaking to reporters here, the health minister said the department had acted promptly after being directed to conduct the inspections.

He felicitated Food Safety and Drug Administration Commissioner Srinivas K and his team for their recent statewide inspections.

Bengaluru, Karnataka Minister U T Khader on Monday launched a QR code system to report food and drug safety violations and said inspections would be expanded to hostels, educational institutions, railway canteens, flight catering services and other establishments.

Khader said the newly launched QR code would be displayed outside hotels and other public places and shared on social media platforms.

"Going forward, we do not want to wait for complaints to reach us. We cannot be everywhere and inspect everything ourselves. Therefore, we have developed a QR code. Anyone with information or a complaint about food safety or drug and pharmacy-related violations can use it to report the matter to us," he said, claiming that Karnataka was the first state to introduce such a mechanism.

The minister said a toll-free number and a dedicated call centre would also be set up soon.

"We will provide a number and set up a dedicated team so that if someone calls from any area with a complaint, the team can go there, conduct an inspection and take appropriate action. The aim is to provide consumers with easier and more direct access to the department," he said.

He said 30 teams comprising officials from different districts had been formed to conduct inspections.

A total of 63 three-star and five-star hotels, eight warehouses, four international restaurant outlets within BBMP limits and 30 food business operators were inspected.

"Zepto and Zomato, as well as multinational restaurant chains including KFC, McDonald's, Domino's and Burger King, pubs and other establishments were among those inspected," he said.

Khader said notices were issued wherever violations were found, while establishments with serious violations were sealed.

"The purpose of these inspections and searches is not to harass anyone, shut down their business or punish them. Our primary objective is first to make them understand what they are doing wrong," the minister said.

"At the same time, we want to create awareness among the public that everything is not necessarily safe. When people go to a hotel or any other place to eat, they should think about these issues carefully and not take food safety for granted," he added.

Several food items and products were seized during the inspections, he said, adding that the exercise would be taken to the grassroots level.

Khader particularly warned PG accommodation owners against compromising on food and safety standards.

"We are particularly concerned about PG accommodation centres. Therefore, my message to all PG owners is simple: treat the students and young men and women staying with you like your own children. If you are willing to provide them food and care in the same manner as you would to your own children, then only should you run a PG centre. Otherwise, do not run a PG centre. Nobody has the right to make money from the suffering of young people and students," he said.

He warned that violations at PG centres would invite strict action and said private and government hostels and educational institutions would be inspected.

"We have already conducted searches at several hostels. We intend to inspect private hostels as well as private and government educational institutions. This will not be limited to government hostels," he said.

Food facilities at bus stands, catering centres and wedding catering establishments would also be inspected, Khader said.

"We are also looking at railway canteens and the food served on trains. Similarly, we want to test the food served on flights. I have already given instructions in this regard. The idea is to cover every section and every area where food is prepared or served and bring it under the scrutiny of the department," the minister said.

He said the state would study best practices followed by other states and promote coordination at the national level.

"We have to work as a team at both the national and state levels. Different states have different best practices, because every state has its own circumstances," he said.

"We want to have a national-level conference involving all food safety officers and health ministers. I will take the approval of the union health minister also, because we have to work as a team," he said.

Responding to questions on celebrities endorsing tobacco products, Khader urged public figures not to promote gutkha, cigarettes, tobacco and other harmful products, saying such endorsements could influence their fans.

He appealed to celebrities to visit cancer and neurological hospitals such as Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology and NIMHANS, witness the suffering of patients and their families, and then decide whether they should promote such products.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.