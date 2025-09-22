Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro was fined $75K during preseason game vs Jets: Here's why

Dom DiSandro, the longtime head of security for the Philadelphia Eagles, has been fined again by the NFL. This time it’s $75,000 for sending text messages from the bench area during the team’s preseason game against the New York Jets, according to veteran reporter Derrick Gunn. Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro fined $75K for texting on the sideline(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

DiSandro’s history with fines

This is not the first time DiSandro has been in the league’s crosshairs. According to Bleacher Report, he was fined $100,000 and suspended after a sideline scuffle with San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw during a heated December matchup in 2023. That incident, bizarre as it was, only made him a cult figure among Eagles fans, who call him “Big Dom.”

The Eagles themselves have been fined heavily over the past year for different infractions. The NFL fined Saquon Barkley (RB) $46,371 for unnecessary roughness/use of the helmet on a play where no flag was called, per USA Today.

Adding DiSandro’s latest penalty only piles on to what has already been an expensive stretch for the organization.

Why was the fine issued?

NFL rules are clear that no cell phones or electronic devices are allowed for players, coaches, or most team staff from 90 minutes before kickoff until the end of the game, including halftime. The only exceptions are for medical staff relaying injury information or football operations personnel handling approved, non-competitive communication.

The league has permitted tablets for photos and film study since 2014, but personal devices remain off-limits. CBS Sports noted the league has been strict on this rule ever since the Cleveland Browns were investigated in 2015 for similar sideline communications.

DiSandro was found to be using his phone in the restricted bench area, which triggered the latest $75,000 fine.

DiSandro is a familiar face in Philly

Despite the penalties, DiSandro’s standing inside the Eagles’ building has only grown. Before the 2024 season, the team even expanded his role, giving him the added title of director of gameday coaching operations. He also continues as senior advisor to general manager Howie Roseman and as the team’s chief security officer.

The 2025 campaign marks DiSandro’s 27th season with the Eagles. He remains a visible and popular figure on the sidelines, though this latest fine means his paycheck will take another hit.

The Eagles are 2-0 heading into Sunday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, who are also unbeaten. With the spotlight back on Big Dom, fans will be watching closely to see if the team’s most famous staffer can keep himself out of trouble.

FAQs

Who is Dom DiSandro?

Dom DiSandro is the Philadelphia Eagles’ chief security officer and senior advisor to GM Howie Roseman.

Why was Dom DiSandro fined by the NFL?

He was fined $75,000 for using his phone to text from the bench area during a preseason game against the Jets.

Has DiSandro been fined before?

Yes. In 2023, he was fined $100,000 and suspended after a sideline altercation with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw.

What do NFL rules say about phones on the sideline?

NFL policy bans personal cell phones and electronic devices for players, coaches, and staff from 90 minutes before kickoff until the game ends.