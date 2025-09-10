Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the highest ever goal scorer in World Cup qualifiers; Fans say ‘the benchmark of greatness’

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo delivered yet another record-setting moment on Tuesday night as he scored in Portugal’s World Cup Qualifier against Hungary to become the all-time leading scorer in the competition. His 39th goal in the qualifiers ensured that he now sits level with Guatemala footballer Carlos Ruiz, who had reached the milestone across 47 games. Portugal's forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring the 1-2 penalty goal during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers Europe zone group F football match between Hungary and Portugal on September 9 (AFP)

The strike came in Portugal’s 3-2 win in Budapest, where the 40-year-old forward converted from the penalty spot in the 58th minute. The goal also meant that the former Manchester United and Real Madrid footballer pulled three clear of long-time rival Lionel Messi, who has 36 in the same competition. Social media was quick to react, with users celebrating his enduring brilliance and comparing his numbers once more to the Argentine icon.

Hungary, however, made the visitors work for their victory. Barnabas Varga struck twice, with his first giving the home side the lead as he got on the end of Zsolt Nagy’s cross. Portugal pushed back hard, with goalkeeper Balazs Toth denying Ronaldo from close range before Bernardo Silva equalised with a fierce strike into the roof of the net.

Just before the hour mark, the breakthrough arrived. Cristiano’s shot struck the hand of Loic Nego, and the Portuguese captain stepped up himself to send the Hungarian goalkeeper the wrong way. His penalty was not only a key moment in the match but also the one that etched him deeper into football’s history books.

Portugal secured the win when João Cancelo added their third, ensuring a perfect start to their qualifying campaign with two wins from two. The result keeps them top of Group F with six points, ahead of Armenia, who had beaten the Republic of Ireland earlier.

Cristiano’s goal-scoring form continues to be central to Portugal’s ambitions. Already the UEFA Nations League champions, Roberto Martinez’s side came into the fixture on the back of a 5-0 demolition of Armenia and carried that confidence into Budapest.