Shedeur Sanders clearly frustrated; Browns' Dillon Gabriel decision sparks trade speculations

The Cleveland Browns have left Shedeur Sanders frustrated. Coach Kevin Stefanski, on Wednesday, revealed that the team is replacing Joe Flacco with rookie Dillon Gabriel as the QB1 for their Week 5 London game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Browns are 1-3 this season, and the management is making some crucial decisions. Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Detroit Lions (Getty Images via AFP)

However, Gabriel's promotion against a hyped-up Sanders has sparked trade speculations. The Colorado alum, even with the recent changes, remains as QB3. When Sanders was asked about his fellow rookie's promotion, the 23-year-old pretended he was a mime.

"What do you think you have to show to coaches just for them to have that belief in you that you can now be ready?" a reporter asked Sanders. Before the question was finished, the star quarterback started mouthing his answer. He was smiling the whole time.

Then a reporter asked, “What can you say?”

ESPN's Dan Graziano had previously indicated that Sanders or Gabriel could be traded ahead of the November 4 deadline.

Gabriel's promotion comes days after Shedeur made some explosive statements. “If you see the quarterback play in the league right now, I know I'm capable of doing better than that. I don't think playing [or] not playing is in my hands. Based on the situation ... I'll be out there and I'll be ready to play. I'm ready to play right now,” he said last week.

"You just have do everything in your power to get ready for when your number is called," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday. "It's going to be the first time for Dillon on Sunday, but you try to build off of all your experiences.

"From the second he's been here he's been working really hard. Very intelligent young man. This whole season he's been learning how to get yourself ready and understand the rhythm of an NFL week and what that looks like as a backup. Obviously we now feel like he's ready to go in as the starter."

Gabriel was named the No. 2 quarterback to Flacco on Aug. 26 when the Browns made the expected decision to begin the season with the 40-year-old veteran in the starting role. But Cleveland has 56 total points in four games and hasn't scored more than 17 in a game this season.

"I got a text from a good buddy of mine, and he sent me a picture of a fire station," Gabriel said Wednesday. "When he sent it, it's like 'Why you sending that?' He listed the obvious, like, garage doors are open, things are ready to go, just waited on that phone call. What a great representation of the job I have and being ready for that moment. I smiled.

"You wait for the perfect time, you're gonna wait a whole lifetime."

Flacco completed 93 of 160 passes for 815 yards and two touchdowns. He has an NFL-high eight turnovers, including six interceptions.

