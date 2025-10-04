Monster: The Ed Gein Story ending explained - Did Ed Gein help FBI catch another killer? How did he die?

Disclaimer: The following copy contains major spoilers for Netflix's Monster: The Ed Gein Story. Monster: The Ed Gein Story ending explained- Did Ed help to solve murders?(X/@Netflix)

Netflix's Monster: The Ed Gein Story follows the story of Ed Gein. Ed was a serial killer, and his crimes went on to inspire films like The Silence of the Lambs and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. Charlie Hunnam played the part in the show and opened up about playing the character.

Hunnam told TUDUM, “I wanted to get as close as possible to who Ed was, to do him justice, and for this thing to feel authentic.” Co-creators of the show, Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, have talked about the show, and here’s all that you need to know about the ending of the show.

All about Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Ryan Murphy asks the most important question related to the show, which is, “Are monsters born or made?” Ryan continued, "And I think in Ed’s case, it’s probably a little of both.”

Hunnam, as the lead actor of the show, asked TUDUM who the monster of the show was. He asked, “Who was the monster? This poor boy who was abused his whole life then left in total isolation, suffering from undiagnosed mental illness?” Hunnam continued, “Or the legion of people who sensationalized his life for entertainment and arguably darkened the American psyche and global psyche in the process?”

Also read: Why Charlie Hunnam's role as Ed Gein in Netflix's Monster spark backlash? Here's what we know

The show, Monster: The Ed Gein Story, tackles all the perspectives of Gein’s journey, his early life, his crimes, and his incarceration, all of it. Brennan shared, “We really painted as big a picture as we possibly could have.”

Hunnam shared, “He was this bizarre guy that lived in his own world, in his own reality, in total isolation with only one other point of contact, and so everything in his life was sort of made up, was a work of his own creation.”

Monster: The Ed Gein Story ending explained

As Ed is diagnosed with schizophrenia and is in a mental hospital, the final episode of the Netflix show begins with two girls being kidnapped by a man who sexually exploits them and kills them. When the FBI is investigating this criminal, they get to know that Ed is the inspiration behind this crime.

The FBI visits Ed, who helps them with some vital information about the tools he used for murder and shares that the criminal has to buy a very specific kind of saw and blade to carry out the crime.

In the last episode, it is also seen that Ed actually helps the sheriff nab a murderer. However, later in the episode, Gein is diagnosed with lung cancer. At last, Ed dies in Monster: The Ed Gein Story. According to Radio Times, in the last scene where Augusta tells Ed, “Only a mother could love you”, it could be Gein’s idea of heaven and not reality.

FAQs

How many episodes are there in Monster: The Ed Gein Story?

There are eight episodes in Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Who was Ed Gein?

Ed Gein was a serial killer and grave robber.

Who plays Ed Gein in the series?

Charlie Hunnam portrays the role of Ed Gein in the series, Monster: The Ed Gein Story