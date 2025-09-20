Monster Season 3: Release date, plot and other details about Charlie Hunnam-starrer Netflix series

In less than two weeks from now, fans of the Netflix anthology series, Monster, will get to witness Charlie Hunnam in a completely new avatar as Ed Gein, who is counted among America's most horrifying serial killers of all time. After shedding light on Jeffrey Dahmer’s killing spree as well as the crimes of Erik and Lyle Menendez in the first and second seasons, the Ryan Murphy series is returning to the streaming service early next month. Charlie Hunnam as Ed Gein in the upcoming third season of Netflix's Monster.(X/@netflix)

Monster Season 3: What to expect?

In the latest season of Monster, fans will see the story of Ed Gein, a notorious murderer from the 1950s. Apart from killing numerous people, he is also believed to have exhumed graves to make household and clothing items from human remains, according to People magazine.

Speaking to Netflix's Tudum, Ryan Murphy earlier said it was not an easy decision to adapt Gein's narrative into the show.

"I only write things or direct things that I’m interested in exploring, sometimes to figure things out for myself. So it’s personal to me, what I make," he said.

The Monster series originally marked its debut in September 2022. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story emerged among the only four shows on Netflix to have moved past the one billion viewing hours mark within the first 60 days.

Monsters: The Erik and Lyle Menendez Story came out in September last year and remained on Netflix's top 10 list for a few weeks.

Plot and cast of Monster Season 3

Monster Season 3 will feature Gein's journey, starting from his origins in Wisconsin's Plainfield, to becoming a maniacal murderer.

Psycho: The Lost Tapes of Ed Gein, a MGM+ docuseries, earlier showcased Gein's life onscreen. Born in 1906, Gein's father was an alcoholic.

While Charlie Hunnam essays the lead role, Laurie Metcalf will feature as Gein's mother, who allegedly forbade her son from talking to most of society, considering it to be evil. This made Gein dependent on his mother, making him a recluse after her demise in 1945. Later on, he started getting interested in dead bodies.

Apart from this, Gein's life has also been highlighted in movies like Psycho, The Silence of the Lambs, and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

In 1957, Gein was taken into custody after the murder of Bernice Worden, a local hardware store owner. While he was found guilty, Gein was declared unfit for trial. He spent most of his life in mental institutions and died in 1984 due to lung cancer at the age of 77.

Monster Season 3: Release date

According to Netflix's official announcement, the third season of Monster is all set to premiere on October 3.

