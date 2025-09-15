Netflix’s Beauty in Black Season 2 Part 2: Release window, cast, plot and everything we know so far

Beauty in Black is not slowing down. The first eight episodes of Season 2 dropped on September 11, and viewers were immediately hooked on it. According to People, the Netflix drama, led by Taylor Polidore Williams as Kimmie, has been a breakout for the platform, thanks to its mix of family tension, romance, and high-stakes business battles. Everything we know about Netflix's Beauty in Black Season 2 Part 2.(X/@Netflix)

Season 1 ended with Horace (Ricco Ross) proposing to Kimmie, only to reveal his failing health and her new role as heir to his fortune and the Bellarie empire. Their marriage set off a chain reaction inside the family, sparking resentment and an all-out fight for power.

Part 2 of Season 2 promises to keep the fallout coming. Tyler Perry, who created and directed the series, told Tudum in September, “All I can say is, ‘Expect the unexpected’ - the second season is full of twists that will keep you guessing until the very end. Get ready!”

What to expect next

Kimmie has now stepped into the COO role at Bellarie, but Horace’s family is not done challenging her. His children, brother, and ex-wife are all determined to push her out, and Mallory (Crystle Stewart) - the previous head of Beauty in Black - is not backing down either, reports People.

“Mallory doesn’t do ‘nice’ for very long. Once she realizes Kimmie isn’t impressed or intimidated by her charm, that mask is going to slip fast,” Stewart told People.

Williams pointed to Kimmie’s transformation as a personal highlight. “Her confidence really stems from Horace. He believed in her from the start … Now we are finally watching her step into that power, and it is so fun to play," she said. Expect sharper rivalries, deeper betrayals, and a high-stakes showdown between Kimmie and Mallory when part 2 arrives.

Also read: What's new on Netflix (September 15-21): Black Rabbit, Call the Midwife S14 and more

Release window and renewal talk

Netflix has not announced a release date for Season 2, Part 2. Based on the first season’s rollout, fans could see it in early 2026. Season 1’s first half dropped in October 2024, with the second half arriving in March 2025.

As for a third season, there is no official word yet. Williams told Decider she is hopeful but waiting just like everyone else: “Oh, I hope! I hope! I don’t know, we’ll see … I hope everyone watches!”

For now, Season 1 and the first eight episodes of Season 2 are available to stream on Netflix.

FAQs

When will Beauty in Black Season 2 Part 2 be released?

Netflix hasn’t announced a date, but it could arrive in early 2026.

Who stars in Beauty in Black?

The series stars Taylor Polidore Williams, Ricco Ross, Crystle Stewart, and more.

What happens in Season 2 Part 2?

Kimmie faces new challenges as Horace’s family and Mallory fight for control.

Is Beauty in Black renewed for Season 3?

No renewal has been confirmed yet.

Where can I watch Beauty in Black?

Season 1 and the first part of Season 2 are streaming now on Netflix.